I bought Premier last year but lost interest in the NRL because I couldn't keep up with the amount of games I had recorded and found the style quite boring as they tend to just drive and kick until they get into the opp 20. This year I'm considering just picking one team and watching all of their games. Is there any side in the NRL who tend to play particularly exciting rugby? I'm not too bothered whether they win trophies or not, just want to be entertained! Cheers in advance