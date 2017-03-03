|
So, we had a few first teamers out last night (as did Cas, btw) and look what happened.
Arguably we lack any kind of strength in depth, and don't have anyone good enough once we get past our first 13/15/17 players. We suffered last year, the same thing happened last night.
When we buy the likes of Aston, Mullally, Noddy and Big Ears, should we be surprised?
Is this the coaches fault, or the management?
Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:16 am
Only Moon and Parcell looked bothered last night.
Apparently Watkins WAS playing - who knew.....
Did Briscoe spit his dummy out? Remember when he was 'coveted by NRL clubs'??
Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:58 am
I used to get criticized by certain elements on here when highlighting the apparent direction the club was heading under this penny pinching CEO and this cheap option Coach backed by non-entities. This post will probably receive the same treatment.
Sinfield and Peacock were the key drivers of the success Leeds and McDermott have enjoyed. The demise without them being around the club has been dramatic and highlights the complete failure of the management to succession plan. The Leeds players now need their own Radford Widnes moment because there is zero help coming in from outside.
I felt sorry for McGuire last night - his fine career doesn't deserve to end like this. If I were him I wouldn't want to be associated with anymore nights like last night.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:13 am
I started to be concerned when Gary refused to pay the money for Shaun Lunt. Whilst opinion on here was mixed regarding Lunt I thought he should have been signed. We will find it hard to bring in decent players due to the Aussie increased cap. Also the complete lack of talent in super league. I fear due to mismanagement we could be in for several seasons of mediocrity.
The squad is so poor even a new top class coach would struggle to turn this around.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:24 am
tvoc wrote:
The Leeds players now need their own Radford Widnes moment because there is zero help coming in from outside.
Interestingly, I thought exactly the same thing last night, TVOC. I then asked myself who would be the player to do this. Who would be strong enough to bring the team together. It would have been Sinny or JP in the past but today, honestly, I don't think we have a player who's willing or capable. Our Captain is Captain by title alone.
But it goes deeper than that...
Cas, while they were utterly outstanding last night and a joy to watch, don't have the world's best players. What they do have is belief, heart and motivation. Rhinos, it seems don't.
Cas also have a raft of skilled set plays with players running excellent lines which bamboozle defences. Rhinos, it seems, don't.
Cas have a great team spirit. Rhinos, it seems, don't.
We've flattered to deceive with the wins we've had thus far. I wonder if last night's defeat will be the hammer that knocks the nail in, or whether it'll be the catalist to find that much needed Radford/Widnes moment.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:39 am
Luke Leaner wrote:
Interestingly, I thought exactly the same thing last night, TVOC. I then asked myself who would be the player to do this. Who would be strong enough to bring the team together. It would have been Sinny or JP in the past but today, honestly, I don't think we have a player who's willing or capable. Our Captain is Captain by title alone.
But it goes deeper than that...
Cas, while they were utterly outstanding last night and a joy to watch, don't have the world's best players. What they do have is belief, heart and motivation. Rhinos, it seems don't.
Cas also have a raft of skilled set plays with players running excellent lines which bamboozle defences. Rhinos, it seems, don't.
Cas have a great team spirit. Rhinos, it seems, don't.
We've flattered to deceive with the wins we've had thus far. I wonder if last night's defeat will be the hammer that knocks the nail in, or whether it'll be the catalist to find that much needed Radford/Widnes moment.
Their set plays arent even that good, nothing too inventive, they just set up in a decent shape and let Gale and Hardaker pick the right passes.
Before someone says it, I am not asking for an overly structured attack and by all means the spine should play heads up rugby, but when you are on your opponents line you really need some sort of structure to at least force the defence into making good reads.
At the minute we have no dummy runners and seemingly no set structure. People will blame the halves but it is hard to pick out the right option when you have no options.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:59 am
Watching us attack near the Cas line & watching Cas attack near ours was like chalk & cheese.
That has to be the fault of the coaching team.
Even when Cas (or Wigan) had a raft of players injured last season those that came in still knew what was expected of them & generally delivered.
Contrast & compare with the Rhinos.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 12:23 pm
tvoc wrote:
I used to get criticized by certain elements on here when highlighting the apparent direction the club was heading under this penny pinching CEO and this cheap option Coach backed by non-entities. This post will probably receive the same treatment.
Sinfield and Peacock were the key drivers of the success Leeds and McDermott have enjoyed. The demise without them being around the club has been dramatic and highlights the complete failure of the management to succession plan. The Leeds players now need their own Radford Widnes moment because there is zero help coming in from outside.
I felt sorry for McGuire last night - his fine career doesn't deserve to end like this. If I were him I wouldn't want to be associated with anymore nights like last night.
Mcguire is as much at fault as Mullally though mate that doesn't detract from his Legendry Club status imo but lets not overlook how poor he's been aswell.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 12:59 pm
I saw no hurting from that group of players last night.no rocket up backsides behind the sticks just heads down and looking sorry for themselves and you look throughout the squad and there is just nobody around to provide that anymore.
I agree with tvoc that McGuire needs to really think to whether he wants to carry on being a part of nights like this as skipper because i don't see him going on beyond this year yet i see many more nights like last night to come in 2017 as things stand.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 4:07 pm
Biff Tannen wrote:
I saw no hurting from that group of players last night.no rocket up backsides behind the sticks just heads down and looking sorry for themselves and you look throughout the squad and there is just nobody around to provide that anymore.
I agree with tvoc that McGuire needs to really think to whether he wants to carry on being a part of nights like this as skipper because i don't see him going on beyond this year yet i see many more nights like last night to come in 2017 as things stand.
Id love to see Mags stop waving his arms at everyone like Mr Tickle on Meth especially when he's just been walked through for 15th time or given his umpteenth sh*# pass.
The Captaincy is way too big for him highlighted tenfold by the pressure of seeing his career collapse in front of him.
