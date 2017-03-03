Luke Leaner wrote: Interestingly, I thought exactly the same thing last night, TVOC. I then asked myself who would be the player to do this. Who would be strong enough to bring the team together. It would have been Sinny or JP in the past but today, honestly, I don't think we have a player who's willing or capable. Our Captain is Captain by title alone.



But it goes deeper than that...



Cas, while they were utterly outstanding last night and a joy to watch, don't have the world's best players. What they do have is belief, heart and motivation. Rhinos, it seems don't.



Cas also have a raft of skilled set plays with players running excellent lines which bamboozle defences. Rhinos, it seems, don't.



Cas have a great team spirit. Rhinos, it seems, don't.



We've flattered to deceive with the wins we've had thus far. I wonder if last night's defeat will be the hammer that knocks the nail in, or whether it'll be the catalist to find that much needed Radford/Widnes moment.

Their set plays arent even that good, nothing too inventive, they just set up in a decent shape and let Gale and Hardaker pick the right passes.Before someone says it, I am not asking for an overly structured attack and by all means the spine should play heads up rugby, but when you are on your opponents line you really need some sort of structure to at least force the defence into making good reads.At the minute we have no dummy runners and seemingly no set structure. People will blame the halves but it is hard to pick out the right option when you have no options.