tvoc wrote: The Leeds players now need their own Radford Widnes moment because there is zero help coming in from outside.

Interestingly, I thought exactly the same thing last night, TVOC. I then asked myself who would be the player to do this. Who would be strong enough to bring the team together. It would have been Sinny or JP in the past but today, honestly, I don't think we have a player who's willing or capable. Our Captain is Captain by title alone.But it goes deeper than that...Cas, while they were utterly outstanding last night and a joy to watch, don't have the world's best players. What they do have is belief, heart and motivation. Rhinos, it seems don't.Cas also have a raft of skilled set plays with players running excellent lines which bamboozle defences. Rhinos, it seems, don't.Cas have a great team spirit. Rhinos, it seems, don't.We've flattered to deceive with the wins we've had thus far. I wonder if last night's defeat will be the hammer that knocks the nail in, or whether it'll be the catalist to find that much needed Radford/Widnes moment.