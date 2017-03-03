WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Strength in depth

Strength in depth

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:50 am
Luke Leaner
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 142
So, we had a few first teamers out last night (as did Cas, btw) and look what happened.

Arguably we lack any kind of strength in depth, and don't have anyone good enough once we get past our first 13/15/17 players. We suffered last year, the same thing happened last night.

When we buy the likes of Aston, Mullally, Noddy and Big Ears, should we be surprised?

Is this the coaches fault, or the management?

Re: Strength in depth

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:16 am
krisleeds
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Apr 21, 2011 9:09 am
Posts: 329
Only Moon and Parcell looked bothered last night.

Apparently Watkins WAS playing - who knew.....

Did Briscoe spit his dummy out? Remember when he was 'coveted by NRL clubs'??

Re: Strength in depth

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:58 am
tvoc
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm
Posts: 22086
I used to get criticized by certain elements on here when highlighting the apparent direction the club was heading under this penny pinching CEO and this cheap option Coach backed by non-entities. This post will probably receive the same treatment.

Sinfield and Peacock were the key drivers of the success Leeds and McDermott have enjoyed. The demise without them being around the club has been dramatic and highlights the complete failure of the management to succession plan. The Leeds players now need their own Radford Widnes moment because there is zero help coming in from outside.

I felt sorry for McGuire last night - his fine career doesn't deserve to end like this. If I were him I wouldn't want to be associated with anymore nights like last night.

