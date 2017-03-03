I used to get criticized by certain elements on here when highlighting the apparent direction the club was heading under this penny pinching CEO and this cheap option Coach backed by non-entities. This post will probably receive the same treatment.



Sinfield and Peacock were the key drivers of the success Leeds and McDermott have enjoyed. The demise without them being around the club has been dramatic and highlights the complete failure of the management to succession plan. The Leeds players now need their own Radford Widnes moment because there is zero help coming in from outside.



I felt sorry for McGuire last night - his fine career doesn't deserve to end like this. If I were him I wouldn't want to be associated with anymore nights like last night.