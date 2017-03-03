So, we had a few first teamers out last night (as did Cas, btw) and look what happened.



Arguably we lack any kind of strength in depth, and don't have anyone good enough once we get past our first 13/15/17 players. We suffered last year, the same thing happened last night.



When we buy the likes of Aston, Mullally, Noddy and Big Ears, should we be surprised?



Is this the coaches fault, or the management?