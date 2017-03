FlexWheeler wrote: I think if we do well this season and get back into contention then McDermott has shown there maybe a little more to him as coach, that everything wasn't down to sinfield, and that he can also oversee transition.

I think whatever happens this has to be Mac's last year at the club.Idealy a decision will be made soon that he will see out this year and it gives the club a chance to find a quality replacement and not have to scrape around for whoever is out there at the time. A respectable mid table finish and going out on decent terms would be a much preferable way to part ways than a humiliating sacking after a heavy defeat, its not the way one of our most successful coaches ever should be going.Certainly not the man now imo to oversee the huge over haul that is needed long term.