I'd give TS a swerve.
He's too close to McDermott.
There needs to be real seismic change at the top rather than just a game of musical chairs.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Barrett was robbed, Barrie's Glass Eye, Biff Tannen, C O Jones, Charlie Sheen, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Google Adsense [Bot], Gotcha, loiner81, Norman Stanley Fletcher, rhinos12497, ron ryan's jockstrap, Sal Paradise, Sam Buca II, Seth, SmokeyTA, Superted, tad rhino, taxi4stevesmith, ThePrinter, WF Rhino and 301 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|
c}