Re: Replacement Coach List

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 12:48 pm
DHM
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8453
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
Smith has gotten them into positions to win things but the players have not managed to take the chances. A couple of challenge cups a few years back is not a big reward really. They lost too many big games in the past because they give the opposition a chance - they make too many mistakes. At Leeds he had a squad that was smart enough to play open, attacking rugby during the regular season and then shut up shop and play mistake free rugby and converting all their chances to points. I don't think he's been able to recreate that at Warrington (if he was trying - I don't know). But they were rubbish when he took over from Lowes and they have been consistent since he took over. Always in with a shout, just not getting the result in the big game.
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"

Re: Replacement Coach List

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 12:57 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9523
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Even at Leeds barring the 2004 GF Smith's sides have a poor record in big games when it's a tight score line. His 2007 GF win and CC wins against us came when they could race into a big lead. He's had some very easy cup runs at Warrington and some very easy semi finals (and still managed to lose a few when strong favourite). Last years two finals show he still has this problem.

Whilst he's turned them into contenders (they should be with the squads he's had) you'd have to consider it a failure if he leaves Warrington having never won a GF with the money spent and players bought in his time there.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Replacement Coach List

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 1:05 pm
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 678
Some very good points re-Smiths tenure both here & at Wire but when all is said and done id still take him back on an intial 2 &1/2yr deal with it getting reviewed in 18mths.
I doubt Wire will sack him anyway tbf.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: Replacement Coach List

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 1:20 pm
Sal Paradise
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14986
Location: On the road
Wigan looked good last - despite all their injuries. There depth of youngsters is a testament to the quality of recruitment and coaching.
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: Replacement Coach List

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 1:29 pm
Gotcha
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14735
Sal Paradise wrote:
Wigan looked good last - despite all their injuries. There depth of youngsters is a testament to the quality of recruitment and coaching.



Their depth of younsterds is a testament to the quality of their development.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: Replacement Coach List

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 1:36 pm
William Eve
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4833
Gotcha wrote:
Their depth of younsterds is a testament to the quality of their development.

What's the Leeds academy got to do with it? :wink:

Re: Replacement Coach List

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 2:03 pm
rollin thunder
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1354
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Some very good points re-Smiths tenure both here & at Wire but when all is said and done id still take him back on an intial 2 &1/2yr deal with it getting reviewed in 18mths.
I doubt Wire will sack him anyway tbf.

i would take him back as head of coaching performance and let him bring in his head coach. his nephew Rohan is highly rated, and with Morley now on the coaching plus Burrow JJb reckon that could be a dream move for all.

Re: Replacement Coach List

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 2:41 pm
Biff Tannen
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4868
Location: Hill Valley
DHM wrote:
Smith has gotten them into positions to win things but the players have not managed to take the chances. A couple of challenge cups a few years back is not a big reward really. They lost too many big games in the past because they give the opposition a chance - they make too many mistakes. At Leeds he had a squad that was smart enough to play open, attacking rugby during the regular season and then shut up shop and play mistake free rugby and converting all their chances to points. I don't think he's been able to recreate that at Warrington (if he was trying - I don't know). But they were rubbish when he took over from Lowes and they have been consistent since he took over. Always in with a shout, just not getting the result in the big game.


I would agree with that. They haven't had the rub of the green though when it comes the GF imo. In 2011 they were head and shoulders above everyone in the league, losing to us in the eliminator by a last minute penalty goal then the 2012 final we got them again in a match i believe they were leading after an hour.In the 2013 GF they were beating Wigan by a few scores and lost 2/3 players to injury which let Wigan back in and last year the gamebreaker was when they had the match by the scruff of the neck and led midway through second half and Atkins spilled the ball over the line, Wigan go down the other end and score.

All fine margins and you could say Warrington choked all those away, but it's hard not to feel for them and say they should have at least 1 GF trophy in the cabinet by now under Smith. Like you say, he has always had his teams in the mix pretty much for 2004 till now.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: Replacement Coach List

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 3:12 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26214
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
rollin thunder wrote:
i would take him back as head of coaching performance and let him bring in his head coach. his nephew Rohan is highly rated, and with Morley now on the coaching plus Burrow JJb reckon that could be a dream move for all.


I'd high hopes for Rohan before our troubles started.

He's had experience as an assistant at a bunch of NRL clubs. He's of a new generation of coaches. Could be a gamble but is worth a shot I'd say.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Replacement Coach List

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 4:13 pm
DHM
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8453
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Some very good points re-Smiths tenure both here & at Wire but when all is said and done id still take him back on an intial 2 &1/2yr deal with it getting reviewed in 18mths.
I doubt Wire will sack him anyway tbf.


Ditto.
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"
c}