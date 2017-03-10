DHM wrote: Smith has gotten them into positions to win things but the players have not managed to take the chances. A couple of challenge cups a few years back is not a big reward really. They lost too many big games in the past because they give the opposition a chance - they make too many mistakes. At Leeds he had a squad that was smart enough to play open, attacking rugby during the regular season and then shut up shop and play mistake free rugby and converting all their chances to points. I don't think he's been able to recreate that at Warrington (if he was trying - I don't know). But they were rubbish when he took over from Lowes and they have been consistent since he took over. Always in with a shout, just not getting the result in the big game.

I would agree with that. They haven't had the rub of the green though when it comes the GF imo. In 2011 they were head and shoulders above everyone in the league, losing to us in the eliminator by a last minute penalty goal then the 2012 final we got them again in a match i believe they were leading after an hour.In the 2013 GF they were beating Wigan by a few scores and lost 2/3 players to injury which let Wigan back in and last year the gamebreaker was when they had the match by the scruff of the neck and led midway through second half and Atkins spilled the ball over the line, Wigan go down the other end and score.All fine margins and you could say Warrington choked all those away, but it's hard not to feel for them and say they should have at least 1 GF trophy in the cabinet by now under Smith. Like you say, he has always had his teams in the mix pretty much for 2004 till now.