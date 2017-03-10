Smith has gotten them into positions to win things but the players have not managed to take the chances. A couple of challenge cups a few years back is not a big reward really. They lost too many big games in the past because they give the opposition a chance - they make too many mistakes. At Leeds he had a squad that was smart enough to play open, attacking rugby during the regular season and then shut up shop and play mistake free rugby and converting all their chances to points. I don't think he's been able to recreate that at Warrington (if he was trying - I don't know). But they were rubbish when he took over from Lowes and they have been consistent since he took over. Always in with a shout, just not getting the result in the big game.