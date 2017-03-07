|
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
I feel dirty just reading that.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Tue Mar 07, 2017 4:33 pm
Hopefully Lowes stays with Carnegie
Fri Mar 10, 2017 7:51 am
If Tony Smith parts ways with Warrington what would peoples views be on a return to Headingley? Looking what is out there at the minute regards coaching options i don't think it would be a bad move, I mean, Smith has been at Wire 2 years longer than McDermott has spent with us so i don't think he has become a bad coach all of a sudden, just a similar case of he has run his race at that club. 8 years is a very long time at one club as a coach in RL.
Fri Mar 10, 2017 9:15 am
I'd prefer a fresh face rather than someone from the past. Unless the ghost if Xmas past was Powell
Fri Mar 10, 2017 9:45 am
Bang wrote:
I'd prefer a fresh face rather than someone from the past. Unless the ghost if Xmas past was Powell
I would certainly want Powell but it is extremely unlikely we get him this season at least but we should be trying imo.
Fri Mar 10, 2017 9:47 am
Biff Tannen wrote:
If Tony Smith parts ways with Warrington what would peoples views be on a return to Headingley? Looking what is out there at the minute regards coaching options i don't think it would be a bad move, I mean, Smith has been at Wire 2 years longer than McDermott has spent with us so i don't think he has become a bad coach all of a sudden, just a similar case of he has run his race at that club. 8 years is a very long time at one club as a coach in RL.
He's failed to really rebuild Warrington post Briers, and has been given a war chest only Salford could probably match to do it. I'd be reluctant to have him back as I think we need a coach who can rebuild the team, and he's not shown he can really do that in the last 5 years at least.
Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:05 am
Biff Tannen wrote:
If Tony Smith parts ways with Warrington what would peoples views be on a return to Headingley?
Smith or McDermott? Smith in a heartbeat. When Smith took over Warrington from Lowes they were in a poor way, he made them competitive before the season was out, winning their first Challenge Cup in 35 years and has kept them up there ever since.
I don't expect he'll become available or that Leeds would go there even if he did.
Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:42 am
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.
Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:27 am
Strangely familiar reading.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Fri Mar 10, 2017 12:23 pm
Warrington have major problems in the backs, I don't think any of the 3/4s would get into our team, and despite Gidley being a good leader, he seems to be something of a choker when it really matters. They're pack without Hill is lightweight, and it's slow without Currie. They have halves that would walk into our team, but they have no platform from the pack, and no pace or strike in backline to utilise.
