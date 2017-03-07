Biff Tannen wrote: If Tony Smith parts ways with Warrington what would peoples views be on a return to Headingley? Looking what is out there at the minute regards coaching options i don't think it would be a bad move, I mean, Smith has been at Wire 2 years longer than McDermott has spent with us so i don't think he has become a bad coach all of a sudden, just a similar case of he has run his race at that club. 8 years is a very long time at one club as a coach in RL.

He's failed to really rebuild Warrington post Briers, and has been given a war chest only Salford could probably match to do it. I'd be reluctant to have him back as I think we need a coach who can rebuild the team, and he's not shown he can really do that in the last 5 years at least.