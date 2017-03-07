WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Replacement Coach List

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Replacement Coach List

 
Post a reply

Re: Replacement Coach List

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 4:26 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26205
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
I feel dirty just reading that.


:lol:
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Replacement Coach List

Post Tue Mar 07, 2017 4:33 pm
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 677
Hopefully Lowes stays with Carnegie
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: Replacement Coach List

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 7:51 am
Biff Tannen User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4864
Location: Hill Valley
If Tony Smith parts ways with Warrington what would peoples views be on a return to Headingley? Looking what is out there at the minute regards coaching options i don't think it would be a bad move, I mean, Smith has been at Wire 2 years longer than McDermott has spent with us so i don't think he has become a bad coach all of a sudden, just a similar case of he has run his race at that club. 8 years is a very long time at one club as a coach in RL.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: Replacement Coach List

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 9:15 am
Bang User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8513
Location: LDZ
I'd prefer a fresh face rather than someone from the past. Unless the ghost if Xmas past was Powell
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!

Re: Replacement Coach List

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 9:45 am
Biff Tannen User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4864
Location: Hill Valley
Bang wrote:
I'd prefer a fresh face rather than someone from the past. Unless the ghost if Xmas past was Powell


I would certainly want Powell but it is extremely unlikely we get him this season at least but we should be trying imo.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: Replacement Coach List

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 9:47 am
Charlie Sheen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8360
Location: Leeds
Biff Tannen wrote:
If Tony Smith parts ways with Warrington what would peoples views be on a return to Headingley? Looking what is out there at the minute regards coaching options i don't think it would be a bad move, I mean, Smith has been at Wire 2 years longer than McDermott has spent with us so i don't think he has become a bad coach all of a sudden, just a similar case of he has run his race at that club. 8 years is a very long time at one club as a coach in RL.


He's failed to really rebuild Warrington post Briers, and has been given a war chest only Salford could probably match to do it. I'd be reluctant to have him back as I think we need a coach who can rebuild the team, and he's not shown he can really do that in the last 5 years at least.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.

Re: Replacement Coach List

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:05 am
tvoc User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm
Posts: 22098
Biff Tannen wrote:
If Tony Smith parts ways with Warrington what would peoples views be on a return to Headingley?


Smith or McDermott? Smith in a heartbeat. When Smith took over Warrington from Lowes they were in a poor way, he made them competitive before the season was out, winning their first Challenge Cup in 35 years and has kept them up there ever since.

I don't expect he'll become available or that Leeds would go there even if he did.

Re: Replacement Coach List

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:42 am
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3119
Meanwhile, in Warrington...

Smith Out
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.

Re: Replacement Coach List

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:27 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26205
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Strangely familiar reading.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Replacement Coach List

Post Fri Mar 10, 2017 12:23 pm
Charlie Sheen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8360
Location: Leeds
loiner81 wrote:
Meanwhile, in Warrington...

Smith Out


Warrington have major problems in the backs, I don't think any of the 3/4s would get into our team, and despite Gidley being a good leader, he seems to be something of a choker when it really matters. They're pack without Hill is lightweight, and it's slow without Currie. They have halves that would walk into our team, but they have no platform from the pack, and no pace or strike in backline to utilise.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, bellycouldtackle, C O Jones, coco the fullback, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Gotcha, gulfcoast_highwayman, Joshheff90, krisleeds, loiner81, Nothus, OldFart2, rollin thunder, rugbyleague88, SmokeyTA, thebloodbath, ThePrinter, Xykojen and 318 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,532,5812,00475,8264,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 10th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R2
NZ WARRIORS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
BRISBANE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
HULL FC
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEEDS
v
CATALANS
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEIGH
v
HUDDERSFIELD
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 04:00
NRL-R2
NEWCASTLE
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 06:30
NRL-R2
MANLY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R2
CANBERRA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 18:00
CH-R6
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
WHITEHAVEN
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 15:00
CH-R6
SHEFFIELD
v
FEATHERSTONE  














c}