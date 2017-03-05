Trouble Darn T Lane wrote: Daryl is starting to see the rewards from his recruitment and his excellent coaching skills,He has been left to get on with his job and basically has a free role at our club unlike any coach that works at your club whereby you have to work with what you've got



Why would he wish to take over a once mighty club that has a squad that is in terminal decline and one that urgently needs rebuilding from the top shelf of the quality players list to get it back to the top when that club has very tight purse strings due to stadium redevelopment and won't be splashing the cash to catch up anytime soon?

Thing is i agree with all you say, i love the way Cas play the game it's a fantastic brand and the way i would like to see us play the game and i would guess most posters on here would agree with that.My point is, as one of the biggest clubs in SL we should be in for the best coaches available and Powell is in that bracket right now. Now, i'm not for one minute saying he would come, he is obviously building something pretty good at Cas which has been on going as you say for a while but this is where GH imo needs to be saying come to Leeds, free reign and do this on a bigger and better scale than what Cas could ever achieve with their financial limitations.Anyway, personally i don't think you have any cause for concern regards losing Powell this season at least, as there you look certain to be in the mix for all the trophies.