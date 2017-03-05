WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Replacement Coach List

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Replacement Coach List

 
Post a reply

Re: Replacement Coach List

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 7:57 pm
Trouble Darn T Lane User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jan 02, 2007 5:40 pm
Posts: 402
Biff Tannen wrote:
It will upset those good Cas fans that come on here when i say this but GH should be moving heaven and earth to get Powell back at the club. If he is going to be doing everything else 'on the cheap' then at least bust the bank to bring in a coach who seems to know how to work and get the most from players who are not superstars of the game.


Daryl is starting to see the rewards from his recruitment and his excellent coaching skills,He has been left to get on with his job and basically has a free role at our club unlike any coach that works at your club whereby you have to work with what you've got

Why would he wish to take over a once mighty club that has a squad that is in terminal decline and one that urgently needs rebuilding from the top shelf of the quality players list to get it back to the top when that club has very tight purse strings due to stadium redevelopment and won't be splashing the cash to catch up anytime soon?
Wigan Warriors coach Shaun Wane told BBC Radio Manchester:
"Some people within the club [Castleford] have come out with comments saying we're beatable and it's a great game for them and they're very confident.
Many of the comments I've heard have been bordering on disrespectful.
They can be as confident as they want, but they're going to get a tough game this weekend and we'll be trying our best to make sure they don't get that win.
We've played in some big games over these last few years and they've not played in as many, if any, so to be that confident is very risky for them.
They come here with confidence because they've scored a lot of points and beaten us at home, but I wouldn't be overconfident if I was them."

Incidentally Wane's mob got stuffed 16 - 4

Re: Replacement Coach List

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 8:47 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3065
Trouble Darn T Lane wrote:
Daryl is starting to see the rewards from his recruitment and his excellent coaching skills,He has been left to get on with his job and basically has a free role at our club unlike any coach that works at your club whereby you have to work with what you've got

Why would he wish to take over a once mighty club that has a squad that is in terminal decline and one that urgently needs rebuilding from the top shelf of the quality players list to get it back to the top when that club has very tight purse strings due to stadium redevelopment and won't be splashing the cash to catch up anytime soon?


And despite all that, I bet we still win more trophies than Cas over the next few years :lol:
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Re: Replacement Coach List

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 7:43 am
tvoc User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm
Posts: 22090
Excluding the Lazenby Cup, Bev Risman and the Middle 8's I'd expect Leeds, at best, to win the same as Castleford.

Castleford of the two look far more likely to be at least challenging for a major trophy. One thing is clear based on their last five meetings Leeds would need to avoid facing those from darn t'lane. Consecutive record defeats for Leeds - home and away to their neighbours.

Re: Replacement Coach List

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 8:01 am
Biff Tannen User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4834
Location: Hill Valley
Trouble Darn T Lane wrote:
Daryl is starting to see the rewards from his recruitment and his excellent coaching skills,He has been left to get on with his job and basically has a free role at our club unlike any coach that works at your club whereby you have to work with what you've got

Why would he wish to take over a once mighty club that has a squad that is in terminal decline and one that urgently needs rebuilding from the top shelf of the quality players list to get it back to the top when that club has very tight purse strings due to stadium redevelopment and won't be splashing the cash to catch up anytime soon?


Thing is i agree with all you say, i love the way Cas play the game it's a fantastic brand and the way i would like to see us play the game and i would guess most posters on here would agree with that.

My point is, as one of the biggest clubs in SL we should be in for the best coaches available and Powell is in that bracket right now. Now, i'm not for one minute saying he would come, he is obviously building something pretty good at Cas which has been on going as you say for a while but this is where GH imo needs to be saying come to Leeds, free reign and do this on a bigger and better scale than what Cas could ever achieve with their financial limitations.

Anyway, personally i don't think you have any cause for concern regards losing Powell this season at least, as there you look certain to be in the mix for all the trophies.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: Replacement Coach List

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 8:15 am
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14850
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
loiner81 wrote:
And despite all that, I bet we still win more trophies than Cas over the next few years :lol:


You really can be a di ck.
Melania, blink twice if you need help.

Re: Replacement Coach List

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 8:26 am
duke street 10 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Oct 25, 2009 6:13 pm
Posts: 1852
Maguire getting stick already from Souths fans Down Under. Given he knows S.L would it suit both parties?

Re: Replacement Coach List

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 8:47 am
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3065
tigertot wrote:
You really can be a di ck.


And you clearly have zero sense of humour, you miserable sod.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Re: Replacement Coach List

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 9:48 am
craigizzard Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 20, 2008 5:10 pm
Posts: 3704
duke street 10 wrote:
Maguire getting stick already from Souths fans Down Under. Given he knows S.L would it suit both parties?


I'm as much McDermott Out as anyone but would rather have 10 more years of Brian Mc than having that ars3hole Maguire associated with our club.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, bramleyrhino, cheekydiddles, christopher, Clearwing, craigizzard, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, FarsleySteve, Fat Boy, FGB, finglas, Gotcha, Homer Simpson, Joshheff90, Kiyan, loiner81, Norman Stanley Fletcher, RHINO-MARK, Rhinoshaund III, rodhutch, Ronzy, rotherhamrhino, Sal Paradise, Sam Buca II, sgtwilko, tigertot, Wardy67 and 339 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,530,4631,94175,8174,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 9th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
SYDNEY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Thu 9th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R2
NZ WARRIORS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
BRISBANE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
HULL FC
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEEDS
v
CATALANS  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEIGH
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 11th Mar : 04:00
NRL-R2
NEWCASTLE
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 06:30
NRL-R2
MANLY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R2
CANBERRA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 18:00
CH-R6
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
v
WORKINGTON  














c}