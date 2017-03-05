|
Joined: Tue Jan 02, 2007 5:40 pm
Posts: 402
|
Biff Tannen wrote:
It will upset those good Cas fans that come on here when i say this but GH should be moving heaven and earth to get Powell back at the club. If he is going to be doing everything else 'on the cheap' then at least bust the bank to bring in a coach who seems to know how to work and get the most from players who are not superstars of the game.
Daryl is starting to see the rewards from his recruitment and his excellent coaching skills,He has been left to get on with his job and basically has a free role at our club unlike any coach that works at your club whereby you have to work with what you've got
Why would he wish to take over a once mighty club that has a squad that is in terminal decline and one that urgently needs rebuilding from the top shelf of the quality players list to get it back to the top when that club has very tight purse strings due to stadium redevelopment and won't be splashing the cash to catch up anytime soon?
|
Wigan Warriors coach Shaun Wane told BBC Radio Manchester:
"Some people within the club [Castleford] have come out with comments saying we're beatable and it's a great game for them and they're very confident.
Many of the comments I've heard have been bordering on disrespectful.
They can be as confident as they want, but they're going to get a tough game this weekend and we'll be trying our best to make sure they don't get that win.
We've played in some big games over these last few years and they've not played in as many, if any, so to be that confident is very risky for them.
They come here with confidence because they've scored a lot of points and beaten us at home, but I wouldn't be overconfident if I was them."
Incidentally Wane's mob got stuffed 16 - 4
|
Sun Mar 05, 2017 8:47 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3065
|
Trouble Darn T Lane wrote:
And despite all that, I bet we still win more trophies than Cas over the next few years
|
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
|
Mon Mar 06, 2017 7:43 am
|
tvoc
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm
Posts: 22090
|
Excluding the Lazenby Cup, Bev Risman and the Middle 8's I'd expect Leeds, at best, to win the same as Castleford.
Castleford of the two look far more likely to be at least challenging for a major trophy. One thing is clear based on their last five meetings Leeds would need to avoid facing those from darn t'lane. Consecutive record defeats for Leeds - home and away to their neighbours.
|
|
Mon Mar 06, 2017 8:01 am
|
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4834
Location: Hill Valley
|
Trouble Darn T Lane wrote:
Thing is i agree with all you say, i love the way Cas play the game it's a fantastic brand and the way i would like to see us play the game and i would guess most posters on here would agree with that.
My point is, as one of the biggest clubs in SL we should be in for the best coaches available and Powell is in that bracket right now. Now, i'm not for one minute saying he would come, he is obviously building something pretty good at Cas which has been on going as you say for a while but this is where GH imo needs to be saying come to Leeds, free reign and do this on a bigger and better scale than what Cas could ever achieve with their financial limitations.
Anyway, personally i don't think you have any cause for concern regards losing Powell this season at least, as there you look certain to be in the mix for all the trophies.
|
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
|
Mon Mar 06, 2017 8:15 am
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14850
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
|
loiner81 wrote:
And despite all that, I bet we still win more trophies than Cas over the next few years
You really can be a di ck.
|
Melania, blink twice if you need help.
|
Mon Mar 06, 2017 8:26 am
|
Joined: Sun Oct 25, 2009 6:13 pm
Posts: 1852
|
Maguire getting stick already from Souths fans Down Under. Given he knows S.L would it suit both parties?
|
|
Mon Mar 06, 2017 8:47 am
|
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3065
|
tigertot wrote:
You really can be a di ck.
And you clearly have zero sense of humour, you miserable sod.
|
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
|
Mon Mar 06, 2017 9:48 am
|
Joined: Fri Jun 20, 2008 5:10 pm
Posts: 3704
|
duke street 10 wrote:
Maguire getting stick already from Souths fans Down Under. Given he knows S.L would it suit both parties?
I'm as much McDermott Out as anyone but would rather have 10 more years of Brian Mc than having that ars3hole Maguire associated with our club.
|
