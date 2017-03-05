Daryl is starting to see the rewards from his recruitment and his excellent coaching skills,He has been left to get on with his job and basically has a free role at our club unlike any coach that works at your club whereby you have to work with what you've gotWhy would he wish to take over a once mighty club that has a squad that is in terminal decline and one that urgently needs rebuilding from the top shelf of the quality players list to get it back to the top when that club has very tight purse strings due to stadium redevelopment and won't be splashing the cash to catch up anytime soon?

It will upset those good Cas fans that come on here when i say this but GH should be moving heaven and earth to get Powell back at the club. If he is going to be doing everything else 'on the cheap' then at least bust the bank to bring in a coach who seems to know how to work and get the most from players who are not superstars of the game.