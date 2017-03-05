Biff Tannen wrote:
It will upset those good Cas fans that come on here when i say this but GH should be moving heaven and earth to get Powell back at the club. If he is going to be doing everything else 'on the cheap' then at least bust the bank to bring in a coach who seems to know how to work and get the most from players who are not superstars of the game.
Daryl is starting to see the rewards from his recruitment and his excellent coaching skills,He has been left to get on with his job and basically has a free role at our club unlike any coach that works at your club whereby you have to work with what you've got
Why would he wish to take over a once mighty club that has a squad that is in terminal decline and one that urgently needs rebuilding from the top shelf of the quality players list to get it back to the top when that club has very tight purse strings due to stadium redevelopment and won't be splashing the cash to catch up anytime soon?
Wigan Warriors coach Shaun Wane told BBC Radio Manchester:
"Some people within the club [Castleford] have come out with comments saying we're beatable and it's a great game for them and they're very confident.
Many of the comments I've heard have been bordering on disrespectful.
They can be as confident as they want, but they're going to get a tough game this weekend and we'll be trying our best to make sure they don't get that win.
We've played in some big games over these last few years and they've not played in as many, if any, so to be that confident is very risky for them.
They come here with confidence because they've scored a lot of points and beaten us at home, but I wouldn't be overconfident if I was them."
Incidentally Wane's mob got stuffed 16 - 4
