We need to be looking for someone who can bring and implement a 3 year plan as it will easily take that long to get us back to a suitable and sustainable standard.



I'm sure that Anderson is under some sort of investigation or certainly under a cloud of suspicion for some alleged wrongdoing or misdemeanour.

I'd go for Trent Robinson if available.

Anderson is scratched for life from the entire game in Oz for his part in the recent salary cap cheating at Parramatta - he was something like 'Head of Football' and was a major player in their decision to pay players dodgy and illegal 3rd party payments.Cleary would be my wish list choice, he ain't gonna end up over here though, he's just waiting in the wings for the next NRL job - probably St George.Not sure why people have such a desire to get ex-players back like Dunneman who's done nothing of any note - if we're going for assistants, we'd be better with Jason Demetriou - he's won comps with every team he's been involved with, either Juniors or Reserve Grade. He'd be in GH's cheap bracket and knows the game over here.