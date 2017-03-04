WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Replacement Coach List

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Replacement Coach List

 
Post a reply

Re: Replacement Coach List

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 2:00 pm
Superted Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1168
Old Feller wrote:
batleyrhino wrote:
I'd happily take Anderson or Maguire, they wouldn't be the most popular but would improve us immensely.

We need to be looking for someone who can bring and implement a 3 year plan as it will easily take that long to get us back to a suitable and sustainable standard.


I'm sure that Anderson is under some sort of investigation or certainly under a cloud of suspicion for some alleged wrongdoing or misdemeanour.
I'd go for Trent Robinson if available.


Anderson is scratched for life from the entire game in Oz for his part in the recent salary cap cheating at Parramatta - he was something like 'Head of Football' and was a major player in their decision to pay players dodgy and illegal 3rd party payments.

Cleary would be my wish list choice, he ain't gonna end up over here though, he's just waiting in the wings for the next NRL job - probably St George.

Not sure why people have such a desire to get ex-players back like Dunneman who's done nothing of any note - if we're going for assistants, we'd be better with Jason Demetriou - he's won comps with every team he's been involved with, either Juniors or Reserve Grade. He'd be in GH's cheap bracket and knows the game over here.

Re: Replacement Coach List

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 2:10 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4828
Location: Hill Valley
It will upset those good Cas fans that come on here when i say this but GH should be moving heaven and earth to get Powell back at the club. If he is going to be doing everything else 'on the cheap' then at least bust the bank to bring in a coach who seems to know how to work and get the most from players who are not superstars of the game.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: Replacement Coach List

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 2:18 pm
Superted Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1168
Biff Tannen wrote:
It will upset those good Cas fans that come on here when i say this but GH should be moving heaven and earth to get Powell back at the club. If he is going to be doing everything else 'on the cheap' then at least bust the bank to bring in a coach who seems to know how to work and get the most from players who are not superstars of the game.

Would 100% agree with this, but I very much doubt Powell would leave Cas - he's been building something there over a number of years and it appears to be about to bear fruit, I think Powell and Cas are a great match.

Re: Replacement Coach List

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 2:58 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4828
Location: Hill Valley
Superted wrote:
Would 100% agree with this, but I very much doubt Powell would leave Cas - he's been building something there over a number of years and it appears to be about to bear fruit, I think Powell and Cas are a great match.


I dont disagree mate but we should be trying all the same.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: Replacement Coach List

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 4:20 pm
duke street 10 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Oct 25, 2009 6:13 pm
Posts: 1851
Biff Tannen wrote:
I dont disagree mate but we should be trying all the same.


He got his fingers burnt by G.H before didn't he?...kicked upstairs then had to work with the Union arm of Leeds?. It is also said he has full control on rugby matters at Cas, could he really get that back at Headingley?.

I think there was a clue with an interview Powell did at the start of the season regarding the playing style in this country. In my opinion he will be the England coach & rugby development director of some sort in a few seasons.

Re: Replacement Coach List

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 6:35 pm
Backwoodsman Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Aug 09, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 928
Location: Deepest North Yorkshire Woodland
It's highly unlikely Powell would leave cas. It's taken a while to build this cas team he would be crazy to leave. Still as they say money talks so you never know. I think we all agree cas are a decent team, my one concern if I was a cas fan would be most of the creativity and flair comes from gale. If he is injured I think they may struggle against a top four team.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, Bullsmad, cheekydiddles, Emagdnim13, Fat Boy, Fieldheadrhino, Gotcha, hatty, Hopie, jools, loiner81, nantwichexile, rollin thunder, RoscoRhino, son of headingley, tenerifeRhino, TOMCAT, Wigg'n and 370 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,529,6522,26575,8144,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
42-10
PENRITH
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
20-16
CANBERRA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
18-32
SYDNEY
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 4th Mar : 14:30
CH1-R1
LONDON
0-76
TORONTO
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
SL-R3
SALFORD
24-14
WARRINGTON
  
...Full time
  Sat 4th Mar : 17:00
SL-R3
CATALANS
14-14
WIDNES
TV
  
...Latest LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  Sat 4th Mar : 18:30
CH1-R1
BARROW
v
YORK  
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 5th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R1
OXFORD
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
HULL KR
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
DONCASTER
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
WORKINGTON
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
HUNSLET
v
GLOUC  














c}