Re: Replacement Coach List

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:45 pm
Piratezeek

Joined: Sun Aug 28, 2016 11:47 pm
Posts: 39
Wayne Bennett? Really? 5 drives and a kick isn't working now, don't see how Bennett could make it work, especially without a kicker

Re: Replacement Coach List

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:54 pm
Giantscorpio
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 11, 2002 6:54 am
Posts: 2433
Location: In my Volvo XC90
Donald Duck
[img]http://www.rlfans.com/images/sigs/giantscorpio.gif[/img]

Re: Replacement Coach List

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:10 pm
Biff Tannen
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4823
Location: Hill Valley
Giantscorpio wrote:
Donald Duck


Rick stone? Nah too much of clown!
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: Replacement Coach List

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:14 pm
TheSnowmonkey
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Feb 28, 2017 4:36 pm
Posts: 9
Piratezeek wrote:
Wayne Bennett? Really? 5 drives and a kick isn't working now, don't see how Bennett could make it work, especially without a kicker



I didn't say I liked him was just throwing out a name besides as said not such a good idea as amount it would cost would leave no money for players.

I'll pick someone sensible Al Capone

Re: Replacement Coach List

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 1:19 am
Charlie Sheen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8339
Location: Leeds
Daniel Anderson? Also, it wouldn't surprise me if Trent Robinson or Michael Maguire became available before the end of the season.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.

Re: Replacement Coach List

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 7:25 am
Jamie101
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Nov 04, 2013 10:34 pm
Posts: 691
Location: Back in Leeds :)
They aren't kicking on the fifth half of the time now though so that actually would be something different.
