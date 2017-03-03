Think it might be a bit too soon for Moz and could finish him before he starts.



I'd like to see a half backs brain, assisted by a forward with some grunt. Not many available, but some who IMO would be better than McD & Eaton (Look how he did at Hunslet!), I'll leave Plume out as I think he's still learning at this level. So.... what do people think to Andrew Dunneman with Paul Anderson as assistant?