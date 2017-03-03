|
Strong-running second rower
Fri Mar 03, 2017 4:55 pm
Smoke Potter i.e. McDermott after thinking we were anywhere near Castleford last night.
Jamie Peacock MBE wrote:
'There's been a couple of times during my career when I've thought about moving elsewhere but, when I run out in front of 17,000, 18,000 people at Headingley, I've thought 'nah, this is the place for me'.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 5:11 pm
Fri Mar 03, 2017 6:52 pm
Think it might be a bit too soon for Moz and could finish him before he starts.
I'd like to see a half backs brain, assisted by a forward with some grunt. Not many available, but some who IMO would be better than McD & Eaton (Look how he did at Hunslet!), I'll leave Plume out as I think he's still learning at this level. So.... what do people think to Andrew Dunneman with Paul Anderson as assistant?
Fri Mar 03, 2017 7:01 pm
|
Dunneman yes and furner
Fri Mar 03, 2017 7:58 pm
Paul Anderson
Fri Mar 03, 2017 8:02 pm
Mary Poppins - failing that David Furner
Fri Mar 03, 2017 8:16 pm
President Donald Trump.He'd make us great again, working to the Putin play book
Fri Mar 03, 2017 8:21 pm
TOMCAT wrote:
President Donald Trump.He'd make us great again, working to the Putin play book
Good shout tom, more down to Earth press conferences as well.
