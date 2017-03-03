WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Who would you like to be our new coach

Fri Mar 03, 2017 8:21 am
Chesterrhino

Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2016 8:38 am
Posts: 36
Thanks for your contribution Big Mac now time is up who can replace him?
My shout is king Kev

Re: Who would you like to be our new coach

Fri Mar 03, 2017 8:30 am
SmokeyTA
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22175
Getting the right coach is more important than getting a new coach imo. For that we may have wait . I think Sinfield would be the wrong option as he is too close to too many in a squad that needs some strong decisions.
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: Who would you like to be our new coach

Fri Mar 03, 2017 8:37 am
Biff Tannen
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4812
Location: Hill Valley
Would agree with Smokey not Sinfield for those reasons and TBH, he has said he doesnt want to coach and has just started a top role within the RFL forget him.

Its a tough one. We do need to get someone in who is going to reshape the whole thing so it has to be the right man so it may take a little while to sort but we have to get that man in by summer so he can identify his targets for next year and make the adjustments for the rest of this or else next season will become a write off too.

Not an easy task but i don't subscribe to sticking to a coach who is failing just because it appears there is no obvious candidate to replace him.
Re: Who would you like to be our new coach

Fri Mar 03, 2017 8:40 am
Exeter Rhino
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 28, 2002 12:08 pm
Posts: 6285
Location: Isca Dumnoniorum
Send a message to the players and fans by putting a caretaker in charge until a qualified candidate becomes available?

Agree not Sinfield. A seasoned NRL assistant is probably the best option (not McNamara please).

Re: Who would you like to be our new coach

Fri Mar 03, 2017 8:41 am
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 618
SmokeyTA wrote:
Getting the right coach is more important than getting a new coach imo. For that we may have wait . I think Sinfield would be the wrong option as he is too close to too many in a squad that needs some strong decisions.

I can see your point Smokey & it's very valid but i remember many thinking the same when Powell took over yet he cleared out plenty of his CC winning team mates for fresh arrivals & the best youngsters we had at the time.
I do however think its a non starter purely because Sinny himself has dismissed a Coaching role when he retired.
Imo id go for one of Dunneman Cleary Furner Morgan or Arthur or even a couple of the aforementioned.
I would however like to see JP back as a director of RL so GH can take a step back.
