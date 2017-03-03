SmokeyTA wrote:
Getting the right coach is more important than getting a new coach imo. For that we may have wait . I think Sinfield would be the wrong option as he is too close to too many in a squad that needs some strong decisions.
I can see your point Smokey & it's very valid but i remember many thinking the same when Powell took over yet he cleared out plenty of his CC winning team mates for fresh arrivals & the best youngsters we had at the time.
I do however think its a non starter purely because Sinny himself has dismissed a Coaching role when he retired.
Imo id go for one of Dunneman Cleary Furner Morgan or Arthur or even a couple of the aforementioned.
I would however like to see JP back as a director of RL so GH can take a step back.
