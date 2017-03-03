WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Bottom 6 League

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 7:36 am
rodhutch
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Feb 09, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 624
Location: Ambleside Cumbria
There are enough posts re how bad we are,we know we are in trouble big time.

Taking into account there are unlikely to be big changes this season my question is are we going to survive in SL this year

I see a bottom 6 league - Rhinos, Leigh,Giants,Wakey, Salford, Widnes. Do we think we can finish top 2

We have beaten Salford/Leigh already, only just but still 4 points.

I think we will definitely finish above Wakey, Leigh,Widnes which just leaves one more to overcome,hopefully

Re: The Bottom 6 League

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 8:28 am
LeedsDave
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun May 22, 2005 2:34 pm
Posts: 2420
Location: Headingley
We'll easily finish in the top 8 providing we can keep a team together for a large chunk of the season.

It's evident we do not have the strength in depth to cope with injuries however.

Re: The Bottom 6 League

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 8:33 am
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 834
LeedsDave wrote:
We'll easily finish in the top 8 providing we can keep a team together for a large chunk of the season.

It's evident we do not have the strength in depth to cope with injuries however.

We've scraped 2 wins out of 4 been devoid of any sustained attacking threat through all 4 & just been handed a record pasting mate.
I think we should concentrate on resembling a pro RL Team before any talk of top 8 finishes.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: The Bottom 6 League

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:51 am
Homer Simpson
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 30, 2008 2:30 pm
Posts: 1754
Location: 742 Evergreen Terrace, Springfield.
McGuires Rhino's TV interview said it all - We don't have a clue
It's Official - "Homer Simpson is a Leeds Fan"

Re: The Bottom 6 League

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 7:49 am
LeedsDave
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun May 22, 2005 2:34 pm
Posts: 2420
Location: Headingley
rodhutch wrote:
There are enough posts re how bad we are,we know we are in trouble big time.

Taking into account there are unlikely to be big changes this season my question is are we going to survive in SL this year

I see a bottom 6 league - Rhinos, Leigh,Giants,Wakey, Salford, Widnes. Do we think we can finish top 2

We have beaten Salford/Leigh already, only just but still 4 points.

I think we will definitely finish above Wakey, Leigh,Widnes which just leaves one more to overcome,hopefully


Well, not sure anyone's going to be asking for you to pick the lottery numbers.

Re: The Bottom 6 League

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 8:23 am
Biff Tannen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5217
Location: Hill Valley
LeedsDave wrote:
Well, not sure anyone's going to be asking for you to pick the lottery numbers.


To be fair to Rod he signed off with this face saver....

I think we will definitely finish above Wakey, Leigh,Widnes
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

