There are enough posts re how bad we are,we know we are in trouble big time.



Taking into account there are unlikely to be big changes this season my question is are we going to survive in SL this year



I see a bottom 6 league - Rhinos, Leigh,Giants,Wakey, Salford, Widnes. Do we think we can finish top 2



We have beaten Salford/Leigh already, only just but still 4 points.



I think we will definitely finish above Wakey, Leigh,Widnes which just leaves one more to overcome,hopefully