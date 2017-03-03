WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hudd's v Hull result, what do Trinity fans think.

Hudd's v Hull result, what do Trinity fans think.

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 12:44 am
KevW60349
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Aug 28, 2015 12:01 pm
Posts: 221
So Wakey just lose to Hull in first match of season at Belle View[admittingly in poor conditions] they then lose their next match away at Hudd's that they could have and should have won. Hull now [Thurs. night] have hammered the Giants at Huddersfield, so what are we to make of that result. Does it show us in a good light for the rest of the season having played both teams in our opening two games or is it a wake up call. please give your thoughts how you think it will pan out.

Re: Hudd's v Hull result, what do Trinity fans think.

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 1:57 am
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6036
Annoying to say the least. We've got a good squad, but we're now left in a position where it'd be struggle to get into the eight if we lose both our next two matches. Opportunities missed and surely will come back to bite us.

Re: Hudd's v Hull result, what do Trinity fans think.

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 7:40 am
wildshot
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 11, 2010 12:53 pm
Posts: 1422
Location: The world is my oyster!
I think the Hull result highlights that we wasted a golden opportunity for 2 points. We are not as good as Hull so wouldn't expect to win at Huddersfield by the same margin, however I don't think it is unfair to say a 10-12 point victory over Huddersfield (based on the squads on the day) is what we should have achieved.
Image
http://flightsandfrustration.com/



Millionaires wanted. Apply here --- Wakefield Trinity Wildcats

Re: Hudd's v Hull result, what do Trinity fans think.

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 8:10 am
Khlav Kalash
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 10568
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
Could've won both but we didn't. That's sport.
1/10

Re: Hudd's v Hull result, what do Trinity fans think.

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 8:56 am
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7553
It depends if your glass is half full or, half empty.
Both losses were disappointing, especially the Huddersfield result, when we had controlled the game for so long.

Its all about the next game and although we may struggle this evening at Saints, next week's game is HUGE.
IF we lose our next 2 games, I think that we will be certainties for the middle 8's and on last nights performances, Leeds and Huddersfield will be there again.

Having said that we have played a contender (Hull) and a bottom half club (Huddersfield) and our season wont be defined by those 2 results. We have to beat the teams in our league (Salford, Widnes, Leeds :D , Catalan ? and of course Leigh).
Home victories against these clubs and some points on the road will be enough to get us into the top 8.

Everything crossed for something against a struggling Saints side and then on to the big one next week.

I know that I shouldn't pass these comments on here but, Castleford's attacking play albeit against a mickey poor Leeds team, was stunning, especially in the first half and as good as I've seen.
Leeds must really have enjoyed seeing Hardaker going over the line, he was excellent and compared to Handley for Leeds, well, there is no comparison.

Re: Hudd's v Hull result, what do Trinity fans think.

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:10 am
Fordy
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 8:15 am
Posts: 4463
wrencat1873 wrote:
It depends if your glass is half full or, half empty.
Both losses were disappointing, especially the Huddersfield result, when we had controlled the game for so long.

Its all about the next game and although we may struggle this evening at Saints, next week's game is HUGE.
IF we lose our next 2 games, I think that we will be certainties for the middle 8's and on last nights performances, Leeds and Huddersfield will be there again.

Having said that we have played a contender (Hull) and a bottom half club (Huddersfield) and our season wont be defined by those 2 results. We have to beat the teams in our league (Salford, Widnes, Leeds :D , Catalan ? and of course Leigh).
Home victories against these clubs and some points on the road will be enough to get us into the top 8.

Everything crossed for something against a struggling Saints side and then on to the big one next week.

I know that I shouldn't pass these comments on here but, Castleford's attacking play albeit against a mickey poor Leeds team, was stunning, especially in the first half and as good as I've seen.
Leeds must really have enjoyed seeing Hardaker going over the line, he was excellent and compared to Handley for Leeds, well, there is no comparison.



I'd agree with that absolutely. Leeds were poor but Castleford played some scintillating stuff and tore them to pieces. The way they broke from defence to attack was at times fantastic.
I don't like to say it either but we would love to play a brand of rugby like they are playing at the minute.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - The PRIDE of Sporting Wakefield

Motivation will almost always beat mere talent.

Learn from the past, but don't live in it!

Re: Hudd's v Hull result, what do Trinity fans think.

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:23 am
Redscat
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 406
it illustrates just how erratic Wakefield are, and have been, for many years. Last season,and probably this, we will record surprising victories, yet concede wins to teams who we should have beaten. It's a lack of consistency and regrettably the trademark of Wakefield Trinity RLFC.

Re: Hudd's v Hull result, what do Trinity fans think.

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 2:38 pm
Emley Cat
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Aug 04, 2011 2:37 pm
Posts: 435
The same issues return year on year, the inability to defend properly close to the line cost us against Hudds. I'd say at least 2 and possibly 3 tries were avoidable by defending better. The Hull game we did defend well and were unlucky to lose but if we don't stop these soft tries then we're never going to be more than a middle 8 team. Where was this supposed great organiser Grix at Huddersfield? Play for 80 and defend like your life depends on it and the wins will surely come. Fingers crossed it will happen tonight.

Re: Hudd's v Hull result, what do Trinity fans think.

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 7:13 pm
Hessle Roader
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Oct 07, 2006 10:43 am
Posts: 3922
Location: Drypool Bridge - watching out for invaders from the East.
Good luck tonight. Always good to beat the teams from the other side of the Pennines.
JOHNNY WHITELEY - A TRUE RUGBY LEAGUE LEGEND

Users browsing this forum: AKA kellyseye, ant1, ball-in-hand, Bullsmad, caslad75, coco the fullback, cosmicat, djcool, Dreadnaught, Egg Banjo, gowerthegroap, Hessle Roader, Joe Banjo, King Street Cat, M62 J30 TRINITY, newgroundb4wakey, PHe, pitchy, Prince Buster, Red, White and Blue, Sandal Cat, Trinity1315, try scorer, victarmeldrew, wakeytrin, Willzay, Yosemite Sam and 257 guests

c}