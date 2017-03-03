So Wakey just lose to Hull in first match of season at Belle View[admittingly in poor conditions] they then lose their next match away at Hudd's that they could have and should have won. Hull now [Thurs. night] have hammered the Giants at Huddersfield, so what are we to make of that result. Does it show us in a good light for the rest of the season having played both teams in our opening two games or is it a wake up call. please give your thoughts how you think it will pan out.
Annoying to say the least. We've got a good squad, but we're now left in a position where it'd be struggle to get into the eight if we lose both our next two matches. Opportunities missed and surely will come back to bite us.
I think the Hull result highlights that we wasted a golden opportunity for 2 points. We are not as good as Hull so wouldn't expect to win at Huddersfield by the same margin, however I don't think it is unfair to say a 10-12 point victory over Huddersfield (based on the squads on the day) is what we should have achieved.
It depends if your glass is half full or, half empty. Both losses were disappointing, especially the Huddersfield result, when we had controlled the game for so long.
Its all about the next game and although we may struggle this evening at Saints, next week's game is HUGE. IF we lose our next 2 games, I think that we will be certainties for the middle 8's and on last nights performances, Leeds and Huddersfield will be there again.
Having said that we have played a contender (Hull) and a bottom half club (Huddersfield) and our season wont be defined by those 2 results. We have to beat the teams in our league (Salford, Widnes, Leeds , Catalan ? and of course Leigh). Home victories against these clubs and some points on the road will be enough to get us into the top 8.
Everything crossed for something against a struggling Saints side and then on to the big one next week.
I know that I shouldn't pass these comments on here but, Castleford's attacking play albeit against a mickey poor Leeds team, was stunning, especially in the first half and as good as I've seen. Leeds must really have enjoyed seeing Hardaker going over the line, he was excellent and compared to Handley for Leeds, well, there is no comparison.
I'd agree with that absolutely. Leeds were poor but Castleford played some scintillating stuff and tore them to pieces. The way they broke from defence to attack was at times fantastic. I don't like to say it either but we would love to play a brand of rugby like they are playing at the minute.
it illustrates just how erratic Wakefield are, and have been, for many years. Last season,and probably this, we will record surprising victories, yet concede wins to teams who we should have beaten. It's a lack of consistency and regrettably the trademark of Wakefield Trinity RLFC.
The same issues return year on year, the inability to defend properly close to the line cost us against Hudds. I'd say at least 2 and possibly 3 tries were avoidable by defending better. The Hull game we did defend well and were unlucky to lose but if we don't stop these soft tries then we're never going to be more than a middle 8 team. Where was this supposed great organiser Grix at Huddersfield? Play for 80 and defend like your life depends on it and the wins will surely come. Fingers crossed it will happen tonight.
