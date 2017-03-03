It depends if your glass is half full or, half empty.Both losses were disappointing, especially the Huddersfield result, when we had controlled the game for so long.Its all about the next game and although we may struggle this evening at Saints, next week's game is HUGE.IF we lose our next 2 games, I think that we will be certainties for the middle 8's and on last nights performances, Leeds and Huddersfield will be there again.Having said that we have played a contender (Hull) and a bottom half club (Huddersfield) and our season wont be defined by those 2 results. We have to beat the teams in our league (Salford, Widnes, Leeds, Catalan ? and of course Leigh).Home victories against these clubs and some points on the road will be enough to get us into the top 8.Everything crossed for something against a struggling Saints side and then on to the big one next week.I know that I shouldn't pass these comments on here but, Castleford's attacking play albeit against a mickey poor Leeds team, was stunning, especially in the first half and as good as I've seen.Leeds must really have enjoyed seeing Hardaker going over the line, he was excellent and compared to Handley for Leeds, well, there is no comparison.