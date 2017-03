So Wakey just lose to Hull in first match of season at Belle View[admittingly in poor conditions] they then lose their next match away at Hudd's that they could have and should have won. Hull now [Thurs. night] have hammered the Giants at Huddersfield, so what are we to make of that result. Does it show us in a good light for the rest of the season having played both teams in our opening two games or is it a wake up call. please give your thoughts how you think it will pan out.