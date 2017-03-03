|
|
MattyB wrote:
Wasn't everybody raving over Widnes for the first 4-5 games of last season?
It's a Marathon not a sprint!
TBH for us last season it was like Walk to the Super 8, A jog to the Eliminator and then hit the accelerator with everything we got left. Last season showed how you need a squad to win the Grand Final.
Not one person I think if they were honest believed we would have made the GF last season after the loss to Widnes in the Super 8's. As you mentioned this is not the first side to put beatings on sides.
Ironically the biggest example is the best side to watch in the history of SL our 2012 side. Was destroying everyone in sight but you felt us run out of steam mid August and we had nothing left in the Play offs.
No point playing your best now will mean nothing come the start of the Semi's.
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:37 pm
|
|
Wire steamrollered everyone in 2011, playing superb rugby. Think our points difference by the end was something like +690. We didn't even make the grand final. Cas will probably make the top 4, but I cant see them winning it. Wigans to throw away this season if I'm honest.
|
|
Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:10 am
|
|
Cas look very good and have made some good signings. I always like the look of Hull as well but last season apart they were past masters at falling off the pace. I am sure you will get some numpty saying this is evidence of the salary cap working if Leeds and Saints continue to look rubbish and if Wire don't live up to expectations but it isn't. If it was we'd have a strong Cas & Hull but also Saints, Leeds, Wire and us all at the top level. It's no good if you get progression from other teams at the same time as other former strong sides look a shadow of what they were.
|
|
Sat Mar 04, 2017 1:47 am
|
|
Cas look good but that's as far as you can go at this stage, very early days. I said they look a good bet for top 4 on the VT and got accused of being sarcastic, typical Wiganer etc.
Aside from Gale and Hardaker, their team is pretty average but playing well above what is expected. They've beaten Leigh (easy meat), a Wire side post-Brisbane (good result though) and the worst Leeds side in SL history. 4th best team IMO.
|
|
Sat Mar 04, 2017 10:46 am
|
|
Orrell Lad wrote:
Cas look good but that's as far as you can go at this stage, very early days. I said they look a good bet for top 4 on the VT and got accused of being sarcastic, typical Wiganer etc.
Aside from Gale and Hardaker, their team is pretty average but playing well above what is expected. They've beaten Leigh (easy meat), a Wire side post-Brisbane (good result though) and the worst Leeds side in SL history. 4th best team IMO.
I think that's fair, them lot on the VT are getting excited about Cas because they desperately want an outsider to win SL, much like everyone was behind Leicester to win the Premier League last year, and to be honest if not Wigan then I'd love Cas to win it.
They've looked excellent so far, 140 points in 3 games is mental! And I disagree about only having 2 good players, the likes of McMeeken, Junior Moors, McShane, Millington, Milner have been very good for a while, then they have younger talents like Minikin and Springer, Sene-Lefao looks a beast and Eden is a very good replacement for Solomona, last but not least there's the maverick that is Rangi Chase who can be a match-winner if his heads screwed on.
I think their toughest opponent this year will be injuries, because unless they have some youngsters hidden away that will make the step up, they are much less equipped to deal with casualties than the other big sides.
|
|
Mon Mar 06, 2017 8:13 am
|
|
First weekend in March and they've already been crowned champions
|
|
Mon Mar 06, 2017 11:31 am
|
|
Orrell Lad wrote:
Cas look good but that's as far as you can go at this stage, very early days. I said they look a good bet for top 4 on the VT and got accused of being sarcastic, typical Wiganer etc.
Aside from Gale and Hardaker, their team is pretty average but playing well above what is expected. They've beaten Leigh (easy meat), a Wire side post-Brisbane (good result though) and the worst Leeds side in SL history. 4th best team IMO.
I agree that there are much bigger tests awaiting them.
However, the battering of Leeds can't solely be explained by how pathetic the Rhinos were. On current form, I think Cas will take some beating. But the one error they really need to guard against is getting carried away with how good they are. I seem to remember that we rolled up at their place last May and the air of entitlement in that ground was astonishing - but it didn't prevent them (and may even, through overconfidence, have contributed to them) losing.
It is far too early for the likes of Sky Sport to be getting so infatuated with Cas, but as others have said, we know what that's about - a desperate need to see different names at the top of the table. I agree that is desirable. But there's a long way to go yet.
|
