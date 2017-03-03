WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2017

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2017

 
Post a reply

Re: GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2017

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 7:14 pm
tank123 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Sep 02, 2007 8:31 pm
Posts: 1642
MattyB wrote:
Wasn't everybody raving over Widnes for the first 4-5 games of last season?

It's a Marathon not a sprint!


TBH for us last season it was like Walk to the Super 8, A jog to the Eliminator and then hit the accelerator with everything we got left. Last season showed how you need a squad to win the Grand Final.

Not one person I think if they were honest believed we would have made the GF last season after the loss to Widnes in the Super 8's. As you mentioned this is not the first side to put beatings on sides.

Ironically the biggest example is the best side to watch in the history of SL our 2012 side. Was destroying everyone in sight but you felt us run out of steam mid August and we had nothing left in the Play offs.

No point playing your best now will mean nothing come the start of the Semi's.

Re: GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2017

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:37 pm
Moe syslak User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 23, 2009 12:43 pm
Posts: 731
Location: Springfield
Wire steamrollered everyone in 2011, playing superb rugby. Think our points difference by the end was something like +690. We didn't even make the grand final. Cas will probably make the top 4, but I cant see them winning it. Wigans to throw away this season if I'm honest.
'I've done things i'm not proud of. And the things i am proud of,.......well they're disgusting'

Re: GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2017

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:10 am
DaveO User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 13897
Location: Chester
Cas look very good and have made some good signings. I always like the look of Hull as well but last season apart they were past masters at falling off the pace. I am sure you will get some numpty saying this is evidence of the salary cap working if Leeds and Saints continue to look rubbish and if Wire don't live up to expectations but it isn't. If it was we'd have a strong Cas & Hull but also Saints, Leeds, Wire and us all at the top level. It's no good if you get progression from other teams at the same time as other former strong sides look a shadow of what they were.
Last league derby at Central Park 5/9/1999: Wigan 28 St. Helens 20
Last league derby at Knowsley Road 2/4/2010: St. Helens 10 Wigan 18

Re: GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2017

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 1:47 am
Orrell Lad User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 5:19 pm
Posts: 5839
Location: Still at the top
Cas look good but that's as far as you can go at this stage, very early days. I said they look a good bet for top 4 on the VT and got accused of being sarcastic, typical Wiganer etc.

Aside from Gale and Hardaker, their team is pretty average but playing well above what is expected. They've beaten Leigh (easy meat), a Wire side post-Brisbane (good result though) and the worst Leeds side in SL history. 4th best team IMO.
21 - 19 - 4

Warrington led 16-2 in Saturday's Grand Final, but their joy was short-lived as Wigan roared back to win the Super League title and extend the Wire's 58-year wait to be champions

Swearing harms children

Re: GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2017

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 10:46 am
PurpleCheeseWarrior Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 3:16 pm
Posts: 490
Orrell Lad wrote:
Cas look good but that's as far as you can go at this stage, very early days. I said they look a good bet for top 4 on the VT and got accused of being sarcastic, typical Wiganer etc.

Aside from Gale and Hardaker, their team is pretty average but playing well above what is expected. They've beaten Leigh (easy meat), a Wire side post-Brisbane (good result though) and the worst Leeds side in SL history. 4th best team IMO.


I think that's fair, them lot on the VT are getting excited about Cas because they desperately want an outsider to win SL, much like everyone was behind Leicester to win the Premier League last year, and to be honest if not Wigan then I'd love Cas to win it.

They've looked excellent so far, 140 points in 3 games is mental! And I disagree about only having 2 good players, the likes of McMeeken, Junior Moors, McShane, Millington, Milner have been very good for a while, then they have younger talents like Minikin and Springer, Sene-Lefao looks a beast and Eden is a very good replacement for Solomona, last but not least there's the maverick that is Rangi Chase who can be a match-winner if his heads screwed on.

I think their toughest opponent this year will be injuries, because unless they have some youngsters hidden away that will make the step up, they are much less equipped to deal with casualties than the other big sides.

Re: GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2017

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 8:13 am
TheElectricGlidingWarrior User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 10, 2009 10:21 pm
Posts: 1859
Location: Wigan
First weekend in March and they've already been crowned champions :CRAZY:
Harrigan wrote:
Wigan are the most structured team I have ever seen in this country.

NickyKiss wrote:
As a fan Wane makes you want to run through a brick wall so you can only imagine how he makes the players feel!


@TheEGW
YouTube Channel

Re: GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2017

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 11:31 am
Cruncher Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13405
Orrell Lad wrote:
Cas look good but that's as far as you can go at this stage, very early days. I said they look a good bet for top 4 on the VT and got accused of being sarcastic, typical Wiganer etc.

Aside from Gale and Hardaker, their team is pretty average but playing well above what is expected. They've beaten Leigh (easy meat), a Wire side post-Brisbane (good result though) and the worst Leeds side in SL history. 4th best team IMO.


I agree that there are much bigger tests awaiting them.

However, the battering of Leeds can't solely be explained by how pathetic the Rhinos were. On current form, I think Cas will take some beating. But the one error they really need to guard against is getting carried away with how good they are. I seem to remember that we rolled up at their place last May and the air of entitlement in that ground was astonishing - but it didn't prevent them (and may even, through overconfidence, have contributed to them) losing.

It is far too early for the likes of Sky Sport to be getting so infatuated with Cas, but as others have said, we know what that's about - a desperate need to see different names at the top of the table. I agree that is desirable. But there's a long way to go yet.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Ashton Bears, Cherry_&_White, Chris_H, Cruncher, CyberPieMan, Froggy, Google [Bot], J L Hooker, Kernel, MadDogg, S_Riley, Sweaty Betty's, tedglen, WARRIORCRAIG, Wiganosopher, wiganrugbyblog and 228 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,530,5221,93375,8174,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 9th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
SYDNEY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Thu 9th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R2
NZ WARRIORS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R2
BRISBANE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
HULL FC
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEEDS
v
CATALANS  
  Fri 10th Mar : 20:00
SL-R4
LEIGH
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 11th Mar : 04:00
NRL-R2
NEWCASTLE
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 06:30
NRL-R2
MANLY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R2
CANBERRA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Mar : 18:00
CH-R6
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R2
WESTS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R2
ST GEORGE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 12th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R2
OXFORD
v
WORKINGTON  














c}