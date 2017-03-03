Orrell Lad wrote: Cas look good but that's as far as you can go at this stage, very early days. I said they look a good bet for top 4 on the VT and got accused of being sarcastic, typical Wiganer etc.



Aside from Gale and Hardaker, their team is pretty average but playing well above what is expected. They've beaten Leigh (easy meat), a Wire side post-Brisbane (good result though) and the worst Leeds side in SL history. 4th best team IMO.

I agree that there are much bigger tests awaiting them.However, the battering of Leeds can't solely be explained by how pathetic the Rhinos were. On current form, I think Cas will take some beating. But the one error they really need to guard against is getting carried away with how good they are. I seem to remember that we rolled up at their place last May and the air of entitlement in that ground was astonishing - but it didn't prevent them (and may even, through overconfidence, have contributed to them) losing.It is far too early for the likes of Sky Sport to be getting so infatuated with Cas, but as others have said, we know what that's about - a desperate need to see different names at the top of the table. I agree that is desirable. But there's a long way to go yet.