Orrell Lad wrote: Cas look good but that's as far as you can go at this stage, very early days. I said they look a good bet for top 4 on the VT and got accused of being sarcastic, typical Wiganer etc.



Aside from Gale and Hardaker, their team is pretty average but playing well above what is expected. They've beaten Leigh (easy meat), a Wire side post-Brisbane (good result though) and the worst Leeds side in SL history. 4th best team IMO.

I think that's fair, them lot on the VT are getting excited about Cas because they desperately want an outsider to win SL, much like everyone was behind Leicester to win the Premier League last year, and to be honest if not Wigan then I'd love Cas to win it.They've looked excellent so far, 140 points in 3 games is mental! And I disagree about only having 2 good players, the likes of McMeeken, Junior Moors, McShane, Millington, Milner have been very good for a while, then they have younger talents like Minikin and Springer, Sene-Lefao looks a beast and Eden is a very good replacement for Solomona, last but not least there's the maverick that is Rangi Chase who can be a match-winner if his heads screwed on.I think their toughest opponent this year will be injuries, because unless they have some youngsters hidden away that will make the step up, they are much less equipped to deal with casualties than the other big sides.