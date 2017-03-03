MattyB wrote: Wasn't everybody raving over Widnes for the first 4-5 games of last season?



It's a Marathon not a sprint!

TBH for us last season it was like Walk to the Super 8, A jog to the Eliminator and then hit the accelerator with everything we got left. Last season showed how you need a squad to win the Grand Final.Not one person I think if they were honest believed we would have made the GF last season after the loss to Widnes in the Super 8's. As you mentioned this is not the first side to put beatings on sides.Ironically the biggest example is the best side to watch in the history of SL our 2012 side. Was destroying everyone in sight but you felt us run out of steam mid August and we had nothing left in the Play offs.No point playing your best now will mean nothing come the start of the Semi's.