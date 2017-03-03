matt_casfan wrote: We already have 2 or 3 injuries.



Roberts Chase Patrick & Oli Holmes are all first teamers who were missing last night. Also Hitchcox is injured but more of a squad player.



The last 2 weeks we haven't even used all of our subs. Maher didnt get on lasrt night and Monaghan didn't last week against Wire.



Anyway to stick 60 on any leeds side was incredible and certainly left me pinching myself to make sure it happened.

Granted, but it's one thing doing that in week 3 when everyone's fresh, won't be sustainable over a long, gruelling season.I'm honestly not trying to have a downer on yesterday. You completely dismantled Leeds, and if you keep anything like that sort of performance up you'll take some stopping! A strong Cas is good for the league, especially playing the brand of rugby that you do, and a crowd of 11.5k or whatever it was is really encouraging. But you're not the first team that looks great in March, I'll take some convincing that the bigger squads and experience of winning the big games won't count for too much come October.