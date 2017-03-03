WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2017

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:16 am
stpatricks wrote:
I have been reading blogs from wire fans harking back to their 2012 team and the fantastic rugby they played. Look at the league table and you see Wigan had the best scoring record that year.

Teams can play exciting rugby and go through periods were they look unbeatable, remember Schofields Saints can go through the season unbeaten? A stuffing from Wigan on good Friday and that all changed.

I am confident this current Wigan team will be contesting the trophies throw in the injured stars and the team can only get better

Wigan will be contesting all trophies this season in my view. Nobody is saying that Cas will win everything or are unbeatable but nobody can deny the great performances they have shown in their three games so far. It is great for SL. Ideally we want all teams playing well and then the winners are the the team who can play even better at the crucial times of the season.

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:55 am
Fair's fair, I don't care how poor Leeds were yesterday, Cas were absolutely outstanding. Would've been a completely different game if they were playing Wigan, but still would've been incredibly difficult to stop on that showing.

As for GF winners, I still seriously doubt it. Could be a decent outside bet for Wembley, but they're still in the position that 2 or 3 injuries hurts Cas a lot more than it hurts us, or even Wire, Hull & Saints for that matter.

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:01 am
They are playing some great rugby, really enjoyable to watch. Powell is an excellent coach, hope he takes on England at some point. I'm tipping Cas to make another final this year, maybe even win the Challenge Cup.
Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:59 am
Cherry_&_White wrote:
Fair's fair, I don't care how poor Leeds were yesterday, Cas were absolutely outstanding. Would've been a completely different game if they were playing Wigan, but still would've been incredibly difficult to stop on that showing.

As for GF winners, I still seriously doubt it. Could be a decent outside bet for Wembley, but they're still in the position that 2 or 3 injuries hurts Cas a lot more than it hurts us, or even Wire, Hull & Saints for that matter.


We already have 2 or 3 injuries.

Roberts Chase Patrick & Oli Holmes are all first teamers who were missing last night. Also Hitchcox is injured but more of a squad player.

The last 2 weeks we haven't even used all of our subs. Maher didnt get on lasrt night and Monaghan didn't last week against Wire.

Anyway to stick 60 on any leeds side was incredible and certainly left me pinching myself to make sure it happened.

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 12:22 pm
Cas are playing some great stiff and are quite rightly flavour of the moment, just as Wire were in 2011 and we were in 2012.

http://www.rugby-league.com/superleague ... eport/7527
I wonder what happened later in those seasons? I'm really looking forward to the Wigan v Cas game in a few weeks time, should be interesting, I don't think we'll allow them the freedom they have had so far.


Quote from a certain assistant coach at the time v Wire in a Challenge Cup game against them in 2011,just prior to kick off. "They've been playing tick and pass all season, they won't be playing tick and pass today" Guess who? :D
Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 12:45 pm
3 Guesses please

Regards , EW
Regards , EW

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 1:39 pm
matt_casfan wrote:
We already have 2 or 3 injuries.

Roberts Chase Patrick & Oli Holmes are all first teamers who were missing last night. Also Hitchcox is injured but more of a squad player.

The last 2 weeks we haven't even used all of our subs. Maher didnt get on lasrt night and Monaghan didn't last week against Wire.

Anyway to stick 60 on any leeds side was incredible and certainly left me pinching myself to make sure it happened.



Granted, but it's one thing doing that in week 3 when everyone's fresh, won't be sustainable over a long, gruelling season.

I'm honestly not trying to have a downer on yesterday. You completely dismantled Leeds, and if you keep anything like that sort of performance up you'll take some stopping! A strong Cas is good for the league, especially playing the brand of rugby that you do, and a crowd of 11.5k or whatever it was is really encouraging. But you're not the first team that looks great in March, I'll take some convincing that the bigger squads and experience of winning the big games won't count for too much come October.

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 5:02 pm
Wasn't everybody raving over Widnes for the first 4-5 games of last season?

It's a Marathon not a sprint!
