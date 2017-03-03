stpatricks wrote: I have been reading blogs from wire fans harking back to their 2012 team and the fantastic rugby they played. Look at the league table and you see Wigan had the best scoring record that year.



Teams can play exciting rugby and go through periods were they look unbeatable, remember Schofields Saints can go through the season unbeaten? A stuffing from Wigan on good Friday and that all changed.



I am confident this current Wigan team will be contesting the trophies throw in the injured stars and the team can only get better

Wigan will be contesting all trophies this season in my view. Nobody is saying that Cas will win everything or are unbeatable but nobody can deny the great performances they have shown in their three games so far. It is great for SL. Ideally we want all teams playing well and then the winners are the the team who can play even better at the crucial times of the season.