MR FRISK wrote: After watching watching Cas kick Leeds backside tonight i have to admit its going to take a good side to beat Castleford this season. They are BRILLIANT as a Wigan fan i have to admit they have signes some SUPERB players and have to admit they would have knocked at least 40 points past Wigan tonight

Not sure what you're basing your 'put 40 points on Wigan' comment on? They were superb and nobody should try to take anything away from that. Their consistency will be important if they suffer injuries to key players. Leeds were poor and it's hard to think we'll play anything like they did last night. I'm very confident in Wigan this season and I think we'll beat them!