tad rhino wrote:
but he never said that. he says
I did say that, but I would've thought some of the allegedly 'smart' posters on this board would be able to realise that when you end up losing a full set of starting forwards it makes a huge difference to what we'd do defensively.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, Biff Tannen, Bing [Bot], Charlie Sheen, Chesterrhino, coco the fullback, Emagdnim13, fc-eaststander, Gotcha, Jrrhino, leedsnsouths, loiner81, Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!, RHINO-MARK, Sir Kevin Sinfield, SmokeyTA, taxi4stevesmith, ThePrinter, Wigg'n and 396 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|
c}