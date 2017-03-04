WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - When is enough really enough?

Re: When is enough really enough?

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 10:41 am
Backwoodsman
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Aug 09, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 925
Location: Deepest North Yorkshire Woodland
ThePrinter wrote:
Most of our best defenders were sat in the stands, you could name a whole new set of forwards with what was missing

Galloway - Burrow - Garbutt
Ablett - Ward
JJB
+ Ferres

Quite correct, but it does not excuse the fact most of the team did not seem to be bothered at cas.
Contrast that with Wakefields performance at saints, the Wakefield lads put in a real shift and fully deserved to win. Just going off thread slightly, I think saints will struggle this season. They don't look good at all, it's highly unlikely they will win at hull next week. So the knives will be sharpened for Cunningham ,which is a shame as he has been a stalwart for saints over the years. For it to end on a sour note would be sad.
That's why I don't want sinfield to return to the club at this difficult time.

Re: When is enough really enough?

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 10:41 am
RoscoRhino

Joined: Thu Mar 02, 2017 8:54 pm
Posts: 2
I've just finished watching North Queensland Cowboys v Canberra Raiders this morning, what a great match (won't ruin scores for anyone but get it watched if you've got access to Premier), comparing it to the poop that was served up on our opening match this season by us and saints, I'm so glad the NRL has started this weekend.

I agree Galloway, Garbutt, Ferres and Ward would have had a huge impact on the game but the reason Mac has to go for me, is the fact his decisions are borderline shocking; picking Handley over Briscoe, not getting the best out of his players, players just giving up.

Re: When is enough really enough?

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 10:50 am
William Eve
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4794
Sal Paradise wrote:
You were commenting on the improved defence and quoted players that had no influence on the so called improvement that's all.

Personally I don't see any improvement as Thursday night showed - just the quality of the opposition gives that illusion.

We're looking good on the defensive front and have clearly spent a lot of time on it, perhaps too much and not enough on attack.

If our attack does start clicking and producing it's going to look like us in 2015.

Re: When is enough really enough?

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 10:52 am
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19692
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
but he never said that. he says

Re: When is enough really enough?

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 11:11 am
William Eve
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4794
tad rhino wrote:
but he never said that. he says

You know what an apt answer to a question asked of me would've been? If I got the chance of answering it instead of you chipping in with your long held problem with me trying to point score.

HTH

Re: When is enough really enough?

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 11:15 am
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19692
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
William Eve wrote:
You know what an apt answer to a question asked of me would've been? If I got the chance of answering it instead of you chipping in with your long held problem with me trying to point score.

HTH


:lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:

Re: When is enough really enough?

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 11:42 am
loiner81
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3047
tad rhino wrote:
but he never said that. he says


Nope, that's not actually what he disputed and you know it, don't you? If not then you need to stop blindly believing the 2 biggest liars on the board Tad. It's not a good look for you.

Speaking of which... Sal, you never responded to this post where you were once again shown up to be a bare faced liar. I'm just posting the link for you in case you missed it as you seemed to disappear very quickly after I posted it. The season's barely 3-4 weeks old and you're already been caught out at least 3 times. Sad really but it's nothing new. :LIAR: :LIAR: :LIAR: :LIAR: :LIAR:
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Re: When is enough really enough?

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:11 pm
Old Feller
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5255
RoscoRhino wrote:
.... picking Handley over Briscoe, not getting the best out of his players, players just giving up.


That was one decision i can understand.
Sadly, I feel that Briscoe has been really under par this season.
It didn't come off this time but the result was hardly Handley's fault.
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan

Re: When is enough really enough?

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:14 pm
Emagdnim13
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jul 04, 2015 4:51 pm
Posts: 593
William Eve wrote:
You know what an apt answer to a question asked of me would've been? If I got the chance of answering it instead of you chipping in with your long held problem with me trying to point score.

HTH



I think this is in reference to the question I asked. Still awaiting an answer.

I am not trying to get involved in what is clearly ongoing disagreement but genuinely wanted to know where the line was for him regarding the coaching position and how long he should be given.
"Blasphemy is a victimless crime"

Re: When is enough really enough?

Post Sat Mar 04, 2017 12:29 pm
Backwoodsman
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Aug 09, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 925
Location: Deepest North Yorkshire Woodland
Old Feller wrote:
That was one decision i can understand.
Sadly, I feel that Briscoe has been really under par this season.
It didn't come off this time but the result was hardly Handley's fault.

You are right about briscoe, players can hit poor form but briscoe does not look interested. If he wants away he should ask for a move and go. Watkins also seems to be lacking motivation, maybe they all have had enough of Brian mac.
Perhaps Brian can no longer motivate players. Wane seems to inspire wigans young guns. Unfortunately most of the discussions and arguments about failure seem to end up back at Brian mac. Perhaps Brian it really is time to go.
c}