ThePrinter wrote: Most of our best defenders were sat in the stands, you could name a whole new set of forwards with what was missing



Galloway - Burrow - Garbutt

Ablett - Ward

JJB

+ Ferres

Quite correct, but it does not excuse the fact most of the team did not seem to be bothered at cas.Contrast that with Wakefields performance at saints, the Wakefield lads put in a real shift and fully deserved to win. Just going off thread slightly, I think saints will struggle this season. They don't look good at all, it's highly unlikely they will win at hull next week. So the knives will be sharpened for Cunningham ,which is a shame as he has been a stalwart for saints over the years. For it to end on a sour note would be sad.That's why I don't want sinfield to return to the club at this difficult time.