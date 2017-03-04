|
Looking at the next run of fixtures Brian can expect to be an OBE unless things turn around massively.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 7:55 am
The time to act is now.
I *hope* that GH now accepts this, and is biding his time to find the right replacement. This gives BMD a few games to regain some semblance of pride, before a new name is announced.
Any incremental improvements made in the first few games count for nothing after a loss like that so early in the season, which was as bad as any seen in 2016. Much has been made of our much improved defence - what happened to that?
Sat Mar 04, 2017 8:52 am
On behalf of all rhinos supporters could I welcome St Helens into the fall from high club. I expect Bradford bulls as the founder of this exclusive club ,would also like to extend heartiest congratulations.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 9:00 am
Exeter Rhino wrote:
Any incremental improvements made in the first few games count for nothing after a loss like that so early in the season, which was as bad as any seen in 2016. Much has been made of our much improved defence - what happened to that?
Most of our best defenders were sat in the stands, you could name a whole new set of forwards with what was missing
Galloway - Burrow - Garbutt
Ablett - Ward
JJB
+ Ferres
Sat Mar 04, 2017 9:11 am
ThePrinter wrote:
Most of our best defenders were sat in the stands, you could name a whole new set of forwards with what was missing
Galloway - Burrow - Garbutt
Ablett - Ward
JJB
+ Ferres
That is a pretty lame excuse - neither Galloway nor Ferres have played this year so have made no contribution to the "So Called" improved defence.
As soon as they came up against a decent attacking side it showed the defence hadn't improved - in fact was that the biggest loss during the SL era?
Sat Mar 04, 2017 9:20 am
Sal Paradise wrote:
That is a pretty lame excuse - neither Galloway nor Ferres have played this year so have made no contribution to the "So Called" improved defence.
As soon as they came up against a decent attacking side it showed the defence hadn't improved - in fact was that the biggest loss during the SL era?
I know they haven't played, that doesn't mean they aren't a loss to the side.
Would you rather have Mullally and Walters starting or Galloway and Ferres?
Sat Mar 04, 2017 9:24 am
ThePrinter wrote:
Most of our best defenders were sat in the stands, you could name a whole new set of forwards with what was missing
Galloway - Burrow - Garbutt
Ablett - Ward
JJB
+ Ferres
But most of our tries were conceeded on the edge where the backs defend, some people holding off and others jamming in, Cas wont score so many easy tries all season.
Sat Mar 04, 2017 9:42 am
Forwards decide who wins the game, and back decide by how much. It's always been the same even though the game itself has changed.
It's not how much talent you've got, it's what you do with it that counts.
