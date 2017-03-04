The time to act is now.
I *hope* that GH now accepts this, and is biding his time to find the right replacement. This gives BMD a few games to regain some semblance of pride, before a new name is announced.
Any incremental improvements made in the first few games count for nothing after a loss like that so early in the season, which was as bad as any seen in 2016. Much has been made of our much improved defence - what happened to that?
