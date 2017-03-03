This rot began way back, for a number of years now it has become apparent that we struggle to score from within the opponents 20 meter area with a lack of structure and, generally, a poor kicking game. Even in the much fabled 2015, some of the games I saw mid-season were an absolute shambles. The saving grace was the sheer grit, will and determination that saw a group come together to fight for each other.

As things have progressed it seems that a lot of the management of that came down to two senior members who are no longer with the club.

We are now left with a team with little cohesion, no plan B, little flair and zero belief. The heart that was lacking from last night's performance was there to see in the warm up, which was half-arsed to say the least.

There are players in the squad who are not fit to wear the shirt and some long standing servants who need to recognise it is time to move on.

But the first and, ultimately, the most important change is to relieve Mr McDermott of his position.