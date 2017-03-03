|
Joined: Thu Apr 21, 2011 9:09 am
Posts: 331
|
Old Feller wrote:
Who are the assistant coaches at Cronulla?
Maybe that could resolve a number of problems?
Steve Price is; was after Bennett and before McGregor at St George prior.
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 12:29 pm
|
Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5252
|
krisleeds wrote:
Steve Price is; was after Bennett and before McGregor at St George prior.
Of course he is, I'd forgotten then I remembered how much time he spent on the pitch in the WCC, more than most of the players.
So at least we'd be getting an on-field coach even if he masqueraded as a water carrier.
|
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 12:33 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2016 1:17 pm
Posts: 27
|
moan moan moan, just suck it up support your team and back your coach
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 12:41 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 641
|
Last year I stated the McDermott had been hiding behind the experienced members of the squad that had actually lead the team and I was shouted down. Is this message finally sinking in? Remember his previous club and how successful they weren't?
For the record in 2015 we went through the mid 8s undefeated then in 2016 had horrendous injuries and ended up getting relegated. Just saying....
|
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 1:11 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3043
|
Gallanteer wrote:
Last year I stated the McDermott had been hiding behind the experienced members of the squad that had actually lead the team and I was shouted down. Is this message finally sinking in?
Thanks for enlightening us with your wisdom Gallanteer.
Now, do feel free to jog on back to the Championship forums. We'll see you in a few years.
|
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 2:29 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 641
|
loiner81 wrote:
Thanks for enlightening us with your wisdom Gallanteer.
Now, do feel free to jog on back to the Championship forums. We'll see you in a few years.
Is that because we'll be getting back to SL as Leeds go into freefall?
I honestly think Leeds will turn this around, but thought that last year. There is no point sticking your head in the sand though. The warning signs are there for all to see. GH just needs to grasp the nettle and do something about it as BM just doesn't look up to the job. Sure, you might paper over some cracks but there is a decision looming that could affect several years to come.
|
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 2:34 pm
|
Joined: Tue Aug 09, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 920
Location: Deepest North Yorkshire Woodland
|
To score just 51 points in four games is extremely worrying to say the least. On that basis so far we don't stand much chance when we meet Wigan, wire and hull
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 2:53 pm
|
Joined: Fri Dec 19, 2008 8:11 am
Posts: 297
Location: Searching the depths
|
This rot began way back, for a number of years now it has become apparent that we struggle to score from within the opponents 20 meter area with a lack of structure and, generally, a poor kicking game. Even in the much fabled 2015, some of the games I saw mid-season were an absolute shambles. The saving grace was the sheer grit, will and determination that saw a group come together to fight for each other.
As things have progressed it seems that a lot of the management of that came down to two senior members who are no longer with the club.
We are now left with a team with little cohesion, no plan B, little flair and zero belief. The heart that was lacking from last night's performance was there to see in the warm up, which was half-arsed to say the least.
There are players in the squad who are not fit to wear the shirt and some long standing servants who need to recognise it is time to move on.
But the first and, ultimately, the most important change is to relieve Mr McDermott of his position.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: althommo, Biff Tannen, Bullseye, caslad75, Coxy, FarsleySteve, FoxyRhino, Google Adsense [Bot], Gotcha, Grimmy, gulfcoast_highwayman, Jimbo_Returns, Jrrhino, leedsbarmyarmy, leedsnsouths, les-goose, Mark Laurie, Mild mannered Janitor, newgroundb4wakey, Nothus, Rammer, RHINO-MARK, rodhutch, rotherhamrhino, rugbyleague88, SmokeyTA, SydneyRhino, ThePrinter, tomlufc, Walter Neff, Wardy67, Wigg'n, willo109 and 658 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|
c}