WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - When is enough really enough?

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com When is enough really enough?

 
Post a reply

Re: When is enough really enough?

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 12:24 pm
krisleeds User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Apr 21, 2011 9:09 am
Posts: 331
Old Feller wrote:
Who are the assistant coaches at Cronulla?
Maybe that could resolve a number of problems?


Steve Price is; was after Bennett and before McGregor at St George prior.

Re: When is enough really enough?

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 12:29 pm
Old Feller Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5252
krisleeds wrote:
Steve Price is; was after Bennett and before McGregor at St George prior.

Of course he is, I'd forgotten then I remembered how much time he spent on the pitch in the WCC, more than most of the players.
So at least we'd be getting an on-field coach even if he masqueraded as a water carrier.
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan

Re: When is enough really enough?

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 12:33 pm
EVO105 User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2016 1:17 pm
Posts: 27
moan moan moan, just suck it up support your team and back your coach

Re: When is enough really enough?

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 12:41 pm
Gallanteer User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 641
Last year I stated the McDermott had been hiding behind the experienced members of the squad that had actually lead the team and I was shouted down. Is this message finally sinking in? Remember his previous club and how successful they weren't?

For the record in 2015 we went through the mid 8s undefeated then in 2016 had horrendous injuries and ended up getting relegated. Just saying....
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!

Re: When is enough really enough?

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 1:11 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3043
Gallanteer wrote:
Last year I stated the McDermott had been hiding behind the experienced members of the squad that had actually lead the team and I was shouted down. Is this message finally sinking in?


Thanks for enlightening us with your wisdom Gallanteer.
Now, do feel free to jog on back to the Championship forums. We'll see you in a few years.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Re: When is enough really enough?

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 2:29 pm
Gallanteer User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 641
loiner81 wrote:
Thanks for enlightening us with your wisdom Gallanteer.
Now, do feel free to jog on back to the Championship forums. We'll see you in a few years.


Is that because we'll be getting back to SL as Leeds go into freefall?

I honestly think Leeds will turn this around, but thought that last year. There is no point sticking your head in the sand though. The warning signs are there for all to see. GH just needs to grasp the nettle and do something about it as BM just doesn't look up to the job. Sure, you might paper over some cracks but there is a decision looming that could affect several years to come.
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ant1, Backwoodsman, Barrett was robbed, Biff Tannen, captaincaveman, caslad75, Coxy, daftdad, DGM, Dogs on Tour, DrPepper, dualcodefan, Emagdnim13, FarsleySteve, Fat Boy, finglas, FlexWheeler, Gallanteer, Gotcha, Homer Simpson, Hutchyfromcas, Joe Banjo, Joshheff90, Les Norton, lionarmour87, loiner81, Mark Laurie, newgroundb4wakey, rhinos12497, rollin thunder, Seth, SmokeyTA, StuMain, Superted, tenerifeRhino, The Magic Rat, The Writer, thebloodbath, ThePrinter, tigertot, Wardy67, WF Rhino and 678 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,528,7302,19075,8084,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
6-12
MELBOURNE
TV  
...Full time - LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
18-34
WESTS
TV  
...Full time - LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
WIGAN
v
LEIGH
  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV < 
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
SL-R3
SALFORD
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
LONDON
v
TORONTO  
  Sat 4th Mar : 18:00
SL-R3
CATALANS
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLETV  
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
v
PARRAMATTATV  
  Sun 5th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R1
OXFORD
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
DONCASTER
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
HALIFAX
v
TOULOUSE  














c}