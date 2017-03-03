Sacred Cow wrote: Watching you over the last season and a bit it is obviously time for a change. But only four games into the season with a 50/50 win/loss ratio and a glut of injuries means Hetherington won't get shut yet so i reckon BM will be safe until at least the end of the month, if not til easter. Problem is by then the top 8 might be a long way off for you.

Hmm interesting saying the Honey Monster "won't get shut" McDermott is permanent staff so sacking is not really an option so are you suggesting he is made redundant? No can do as the role has not "ceased to exist" and IMHO I cannot see the arrogance of McDermott diminishing sufficient for him to fall on the sword so I think we are stuck with McDermott's inept attempts at excuse making for some time to come.Hetherington however could be ousted by a vote of no confidence by the board and I would suggest that would change things immensely