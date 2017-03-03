|
Leeds are a huge club and would have no trouble attracting a decent coach. If we can get Toovey then you can manage too.
The danger of sitting by and not doing anything allows this kind of display to become acceptable. You then lose the winning culture and become a side in decline. That's difficult to stop by just tinkering around the edges.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:44 am
Going off thread slightly, what's your opinion of toovey.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:20 am
We're not anywhere near close to Hetherington firing the trigger just yet.
We've not even reached the "open letter to the supporters" stage yet.
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls
Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.
Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:42 am
The irony is if the shirts were reversed, i.e. if Cas fielded our team and we fielded theirs, chances are based on the history of this fixture, it would have been close, if not Cas sneaking it.
I look across this board and people aren't debating what the weather might be tomorrow, they are denying what the weather was yesterday.
F*******g rediculous. This is a terrible Leeds squad, the great names we still have are old and injury prone, or simply playing well below their capability. The rest are just not good enough and never will be, particularly the 1980's "A" team standard pack we are in the process of assembling.
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"
Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:49 am
Sacred Cow wrote:
Watching you over the last season and a bit it is obviously time for a change. But only four games into the season with a 50/50 win/loss ratio and a glut of injuries means Hetherington won't get shut yet so i reckon BM will be safe until at least the end of the month, if not til easter. Problem is by then the top 8 might be a long way off for you.
Hmm interesting saying the Honey Monster "won't get shut" McDermott is permanent staff so sacking is not really an option so are you suggesting he is made redundant? No can do as the role has not "ceased to exist" and IMHO I cannot see the arrogance of McDermott diminishing sufficient for him to fall on the sword so I think we are stuck with McDermott's inept attempts at excuse making for some time to come.
Hetherington however could be ousted by a vote of no confidence by the board and I would suggest that would change things immensely
Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:51 am
McDermott doesn't think we were that bad in the first half.
McDermott. Doesn't. Think. We. Were. That. Bad. The. First. Half.
Amazing.
