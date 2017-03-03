WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - When is enough really enough?

Re: When is enough really enough?

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 7:11 am
RHINO-MARK





Seth wrote:
It is time for BM to go, but who comes in? Look at Hudds with Rick Stone!

Like i said on another thread make this job available there'll be plenty of interest & then it's up to GH to get it right.
Personally there's Dunneman Furner Cleary J.Morgan etc.


Re: When is enough really enough?

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 7:29 am
ThePrinter





son of headingley wrote:
I love the way Printer has subtly (?) changed from "give BMD a chance", "injuries", "training ground", "short close season" blah blah, to "Let's keep him, we couldn't get anyone else"


I didn't say that.




Re: When is enough really enough?

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 7:31 am
ThePrinter





tad rhino wrote:
must be related to brian, how can you keep backing him otherwise


No unlike some I just respect and have some gratitude for people who have actually been a part of successes we've been able to enjoy.




Re: When is enough really enough?

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 7:35 am
Sal Paradise






ThePrinter wrote:
Never mind ability or attitude, we had no one else to pick in reality.

In the circumstances dropping Briscoe didn't seem an overly bright idea?

A lot on here are suggesting Lilley should be a starter so him and Sutcliffe in the starting 17 should be OK.

In the forwards most would pick Keinhorst at least in the 17 so in reality Leeds were missing 4 players as were Cas.

The quality of the squad is in part due to the inability to bring quality youngsters through the system and for that McDermott has to take some responsibility.

I agree with Gotcha this club has lost its way - I have said before it needs fresh management at the top. Hetherington has done a great job but everyone has a shelf life and he has reached his "best before date"


Re: When is enough really enough?

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 7:37 am
Sal Paradise






ThePrinter wrote:
I didn't say that.


What are you saying?


Re: When is enough really enough?

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 7:46 am
Barrie's Glass Eye




RHINO-MARK wrote:
Like i said on another thread make this job available there'll be plenty of interest & then it's up to GH to get it right.
Personally there's Dunneman Furner Cleary J.Morgan etc.


I'd like Cleary, a lot of the good groundwork that allowed the Penrith team to be as good as they were last year was done by him.

Re: When is enough really enough?

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 7:54 am
Sal Paradise






Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:
I'd like Cleary, a lot of the good groundwork that allowed the Penrith team to be as good as they were last year was done by him.


Agree seems like a guy with a lot of integrity too


Re: When is enough really enough?

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 7:56 am
Biff Tannen






I will say it again, if it wasn't for Segeyaro last year we finish dead last and struggle middle 8's. We are just going back down the same road again here.The dressing room needs a new voice and badly we cant just let it drift and fester and take beating after beating again because a Segeyaro is unlikely to bail us out this time if we fall into the middle 8s.

c}