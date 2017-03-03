|
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 613
|
Seth wrote:
It is time for BM to go, but who comes in? Look at Hudds with Rick Stone!
Like i said on another thread make this job available there'll be plenty of interest & then it's up to GH to get it right.
Personally there's Dunneman Furner Cleary J.Morgan etc.
|
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 7:29 am
|
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9491
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
|
son of headingley wrote:
I love the way Printer has subtly (?) changed from "give BMD a chance", "injuries", "training ground", "short close season" blah blah, to "Let's keep him, we couldn't get anyone else"
I didn't say that.
|
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
23/08/2014
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 7:31 am
|
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9491
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
|
tad rhino wrote:
must be related to brian, how can you keep backing him otherwise
No unlike some I just respect and have some gratitude for people who have actually been a part of successes we've been able to enjoy.
|
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
23/08/2014
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 7:35 am
|
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14947
Location: On the road
|
ThePrinter wrote:
Never mind ability or attitude, we had no one else to pick in reality.
In the circumstances dropping Briscoe didn't seem an overly bright idea?
A lot on here are suggesting Lilley should be a starter so him and Sutcliffe in the starting 17 should be OK.
In the forwards most would pick Keinhorst at least in the 17 so in reality Leeds were missing 4 players as were Cas.
The quality of the squad is in part due to the inability to bring quality youngsters through the system and for that McDermott has to take some responsibility.
I agree with Gotcha this club has lost its way - I have said before it needs fresh management at the top. Hetherington has done a great job but everyone has a shelf life and he has reached his "best before date"
|
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 7:37 am
|
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14947
Location: On the road
|
ThePrinter wrote:
I didn't say that.
What are you saying?
|
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 7:46 am
|
Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 903
|
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Like i said on another thread make this job available there'll be plenty of interest & then it's up to GH to get it right.
Personally there's Dunneman Furner Cleary J.Morgan etc.
I'd like Cleary, a lot of the good groundwork that allowed the Penrith team to be as good as they were last year was done by him.
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 7:54 am
|
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14947
Location: On the road
|
Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:
I'd like Cleary, a lot of the good groundwork that allowed the Penrith team to be as good as they were last year was done by him.
Agree seems like a guy with a lot of integrity too
|
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 7:56 am
|
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4810
Location: Hill Valley
|
I will say it again, if it wasn't for Segeyaro last year we finish dead last and struggle middle 8's. We are just going back down the same road again here.The dressing room needs a new voice and badly we cant just let it drift and fester and take beating after beating again because a Segeyaro is unlikely to bail us out this time if we fall into the middle 8s.
|
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
