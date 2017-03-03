ThePrinter wrote: Never mind ability or attitude, we had no one else to pick in reality.

In the circumstances dropping Briscoe didn't seem an overly bright idea?A lot on here are suggesting Lilley should be a starter so him and Sutcliffe in the starting 17 should be OK.In the forwards most would pick Keinhorst at least in the 17 so in reality Leeds were missing 4 players as were Cas.The quality of the squad is in part due to the inability to bring quality youngsters through the system and for that McDermott has to take some responsibility.I agree with Gotcha this club has lost its way - I have said before it needs fresh management at the top. Hetherington has done a great job but everyone has a shelf life and he has reached his "best before date"