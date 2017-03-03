|
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19687
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
|
son of headingley wrote:
I love the way Printer has subtly (?) changed from "give BMD a chance", "injuries", "training ground", "short close season" blah blah, to "Let's keep him, we couldn't get anyone else"
must be related to brian, how can you keep backing him otherwise
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 5:57 am
|
Joined: Sat Apr 19, 2003 7:34 pm
Posts: 581
|
tad rhino wrote:
son of headingley wrote:
I love the way Printer has subtly (?) changed from "give BMD a chance", "injuries", "training ground", "short close season" blah blah, to "Let's keep him, we couldn't get anyone else"
must be related to brian, how can you keep backing him otherwise
Given the success McDermott has achieved in the past, his stock has, up to this, point been in credit. I think Printer has argued that consistently and the majority of fans would have agreed with him. He also makes a reasonable point about available options and some of the blame for where we now find ourselves must be shouldered by GH. However, I'm fairly certain that GH did not leave Mullally on the bench until the game was well and truly gone. I would also venture that GH didn't relocate McGuire in the defensive line in a game where our defence was always going to be under pressure. In fact, I am pretty sure that GH is not responsible for the defensive formation, the tackling technique and the general organisation of the team.
There have always been some question marks over BM's coaching and his teams have often been inconsistent. In fact, we have witnessed similar performances in the last, even when Sinfield and Peacock were still here.
What to do now and who to turn to? The options are few and far between. The cheque book needs to come out and soon. Forget buying players, get a decent coach.
|
Sent back through time to rid the world of bovine related sports teams
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 6:02 am
|
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19687
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
|
peter smith sums it up
They (cas) have size in the pack, creativity in the halves – even with a hooker playing there – and explosive finishing power out wide. They are well-organised, confident and play a glorious brand of attacking rugby league
the opposite of leeds
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 6:03 am
|
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19687
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
|
printer isn't right at all. the bulls fund toovey didn't they?. there are plenty of quality coaches available in Australia.
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 6:20 am
|
Joined: Tue Apr 02, 2013 7:26 am
Posts: 772
|
Still some are missing the point . Mac is outcoached every week , we have no structure in attack or defence and he does not improve players . Yes our recruitment is poor and our Academy system seems to have fallen apart but some of that can also be put on the coach .
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 6:39 am
|
Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 7993
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
|
BM hasn't always been "outcoached every week" - certainly not in finals. I'd say its more a case of overseeing an ever poorer squad highlighting his deficiencies, which were probably always there but didn't matter when we had the cattle.
Its hugely unfair on him to say that he wasn't a great coach for the club - our winning record not to mention plaudits from the likes of Sinfield suggest otherwise.
However, the way we are going BM is in all likelihood going to end up sacked, with his reputation at Leeds in tatters. That's an awful way for him to leave, but TBH if he carries on with another year like last year and ends up being forced out, then even the reputation hit will be partly his fault.
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 6:51 am
|
Seth
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 16, 2004 4:40 pm
Posts: 1607
Location: Meltham
|
It is time for BM to go, but who comes in? Look at Hudds with Rick Stone!
|
|
Fri Mar 03, 2017 6:54 am
|
Joined: Tue Apr 02, 2013 7:26 am
Posts: 772
|
I meant every week for a long time now . Maybe he had game plans before that came up trumps , but he is light years behind now .
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], blakeysrobin, BrisbaneRhino, Chetnik, Clearwing, craigizzard, D4mo78, djhudds, Dug Out, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Fully, Google Adsense [Bot], Gotcha, Jamie101, Leeds Thirteen, Mable_Syrup, Oafy, Piratezeek, ploinerrhino, recall, Rixy, rodhutch, Ronzy, Sal Paradise, Sam Buca II, sarge1, Seth, tad rhino, tenerifeRhino, Tron, Yahoo [Bot] and 487 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|
c}