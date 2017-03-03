tad rhino wrote: son of headingley wrote: I love the way Printer has subtly (?) changed from "give BMD a chance", "injuries", "training ground", "short close season" blah blah, to "Let's keep him, we couldn't get anyone else"





Given the success McDermott has achieved in the past, his stock has, up to this, point been in credit. I think Printer has argued that consistently and the majority of fans would have agreed with him. He also makes a reasonable point about available options and some of the blame for where we now find ourselves must be shouldered by GH. However, I'm fairly certain that GH did not leave Mullally on the bench until the game was well and truly gone. I would also venture that GH didn't relocate McGuire in the defensive line in a game where our defence was always going to be under pressure. In fact, I am pretty sure that GH is not responsible for the defensive formation, the tackling technique and the general organisation of the team.There have always been some question marks over BM's coaching and his teams have often been inconsistent. In fact, we have witnessed similar performances in the last, even when Sinfield and Peacock were still here.What to do now and who to turn to? The options are few and far between. The cheque book needs to come out and soon. Forget buying players, get a decent coach.