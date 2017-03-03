Printer, I'm not arguing with the 17 picked vs Cas. I am saying that NOW is the time to act. Carrying on with the same experienced players who continue to fail to perform week after week with seemingly no negative personal consequences is what was done for most of last season. And it didn't work. The way some of them are playing you'd think they are already in comfortable retirement.



Assuming BM stays, some of these guys need dropping, and I'd quite happily go with whoever people think are most ready in the U19s. BM himself said he'd expect better effort than the second half from a full U19s team.



Its not about winning the next game. IMO its about time a number of our squad got the message that last year was terrible, that they personally have some responsibility for that, and that absolutely dreadful performances will not be tolerated.



I fully expect none of this to happen. A few minor tweaks aside I think McDermott will go with the same old faces, and we'll hear the same mantra about working hard and putting things right. Which is why I think he needs to move on, and should have left under his own steam at the end of last year.