Er, yes he can. We have players on loan/dual reg who can be brought back. We could also - shock, horror - pick some kids. Expect to lose but be making the point that they literally couldn't do any worse.



I have said elsewhere that recruitment ultimately rests with GH, and I think he's dropped McDermott in it a bit. But regardless. Look at the team we did put out. Then watch the highlights and see the pathetic attempts at defence throughout. That isn't down to individuals not being good enough - they are not playing as a team, and barely anyone is playing at levels they should be capable of. If that is genuinely their best then they should never play first team for any SL team, let alone Leeds.