WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - When is enough really enough?

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com When is enough really enough?

 
Post a reply

Re: When is enough really enough?

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 12:34 am
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 7987
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
Er, yes he can. We have players on loan/dual reg who can be brought back. We could also - shock, horror - pick some kids. Expect to lose but be making the point that they literally couldn't do any worse.

I have said elsewhere that recruitment ultimately rests with GH, and I think he's dropped McDermott in it a bit. But regardless. Look at the team we did put out. Then watch the highlights and see the pathetic attempts at defence throughout. That isn't down to individuals not being good enough - they are not playing as a team, and barely anyone is playing at levels they should be capable of. If that is genuinely their best then they should never play first team for any SL team, let alone Leeds.

Re: When is enough really enough?

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 12:36 am
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9488
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
Er, yes he can. We have players on loan/dual reg who can be brought back. We could also - shock, horror - pick some kids. Expect to lose but be making the point that they literally couldn't do any worse.

I have said elsewhere that recruitment ultimately rests with GH, and I think he's dropped McDermott in it a bit. But regardless. Look at the team we did put out. Then watch the highlights and see the pathetic attempts at defence throughout. That isn't down to individuals not being good enough - they are not playing as a team, and barely anyone is playing at levels they should be capable of. If that is genuinely their best then they should never play first team for any SL team, let alone Leeds.


What player on loan/DR didn't play tonight? I doubt Josh Jordan Roberts would've changed things.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: When is enough really enough?

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 12:54 am
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 7987
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
I'm not talking ability. I'm talking attitude and desire - something shown by virtually none of the 17 picked against Cas. I'd rather watch a bunch of kids get tonked but at least have a bash than watch players who on paper are supposedly far superior players get tonked because they can't be arsed. We saw last year how much of a difference playing the same team week in week out did. Apparently a large number of our squad think its OK to play like that regularly.

Re: When is enough really enough?

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 12:56 am
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9488
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
I'm not talking ability. I'm talking attitude and desire - something shown by virtually none of the 17 picked against Cas. I'd rather watch a bunch of kids get tonked but at least have a bash than watch players who on paper are supposedly far superior players get tonked because they can't be arsed. We saw last year how much of a difference playing the same team week in week out did. Apparently a large number of our squad think its OK to play like that regularly.


Never mind ability or attitude, we had no one else to pick in reality.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: alleycat, atomic, bonaire, caslad75, FoxyRhino, Google Adsense [Bot], Him, Rammer, sgtwilko, ThePrinter, Towns88, vsewo and 240 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,528,29491675,8074,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
SL-R3
SALFORD
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
LONDON
v
TORONTO  
  Sat 4th Mar : 18:00
SL-R3
CATALANS
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
WIGAN
v
LEIGH  
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLETV  
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
v
PARRAMATTATV  
  Sun 5th Mar : 14:00
CH1-R1
OXFORD
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
DONCASTER
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 5th Mar : 15:00
CH-R5
HALIFAX
v
TOULOUSE  














c}