When is enough really enough?

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:32 pm
OldFart2

Joined: Mon May 16, 2016 2:47 pm
Posts: 10
I didn't post poop I posted poop, and that's what tonight was, poop!

When is enough really enough?

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:34 pm
ploinerrhino
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Apr 02, 2013 7:26 am
Posts: 768
He is delusional they will have to sack him

When is enough really enough?

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:34 pm
The Eagle
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Oct 09, 2004 10:07 pm
Posts: 15087
Location: Nottingham. 800 years ago outlaws stole from the rich. Little has changed here
To me it seemed like the same dross as last season. The middle men would get three or four in the tackle, with no one on the legs, so the Cas man would trundle another 5m then get a held call and a quick play the ball with 4 men or of the game.

The middle unit looked weak and only baldwinson looked like he could tackle legs.

When is enough really enough?

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:35 pm
Les Norton
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 18, 2007 2:59 pm
Posts: 1586
Location: Dirranbandi
The Eagle wrote:
To me it seemed like the same dross as last season. The middle men would get three or four in the tackle, with no one on the legs, so the Cas man would trundle another 5m then get a held call and a quick play the ball with 4 men or of the game.

The middle unit looked weak and only baldwinson looked like he could tackle legs.


Baldwinson will definitely be dropped next week then, showing up the regiment. Bad egg

When is enough really enough?

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:51 pm
The Devil's Advocate
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3090
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
I've watched Leeds from afar for far too many years, & although you lot have probably seen worse, that was the most pathetic display I've seen.

The general consensus appears to be that Cas are unstoppable, but that cannot mask such an abject display.

I've seen dross served up on a regular basis, but not from Leeds.

Time for a change me thinks.
The Big Society - Dave Cameron 2010.

The Shared Society - Theresa May 2016.

No such thing as society - Margaret Thatcher 1987.

When is enough really enough?

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:53 pm
Sacred Cow
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1194
Exiled down south wrote:
Mac must do the honorable thing and go surely

He doesn't strike me as the kind of guy who will resign, way too stubborn. He'll have to be pushed but will GH do it?

When is enough really enough?

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 12:08 am
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7729
Location: SWMC Coach
And replace him with....
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado

When is enough really enough?

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 12:14 am
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9487
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
And replace him with....


That's the thing. RL isn't like football where you have a load of free available candidates, and they won't be able to force GH to spend more. I doubt McDermott is turning down big money players. People can say he inherited a squad but he hasn't been recruited the same level of guys of his predecessors.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

When is enough really enough?

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 12:23 am
BrisbaneRhino
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 7985
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
Printer, I do admire your positivity, and your defence of Mcdermott. But seriously, just 4 games into a new season, after the absolute shambles that was last year, that kind of performance is just not acceptable.

Assuming he doesn't resign the only response that makes sense from BM right now is to drop half the team and replace them with anyone who is fit. Otherwise, like last year he is signalling that in some way its OK to play like that.

What we'll actually get is the usual garbage - working hard in training, just a confidence thing etc etc until we're back in the Middle 8s with no Segeyaro to spark us up again.

As an aside, hopefully one other excuse used last year - lack of a proper hooker causing our defence to be terrible - can be written off as the nonsense it always was.

When is enough really enough?

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 12:27 am
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9487
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
Printer, I do admire your positivity, and your defence of Mcdermott. But seriously, just 4 games into a new season, after the absolute shambles that was last year, that kind of performance is just not acceptable.

Assuming he doesn't resign the only response that makes sense from BM right now is to drop half the team and replace them with anyone who is fit. Otherwise, like last year he is signalling that in some way its OK to play like that.

What we'll actually get is the usual garbage - working hard in training, just a confidence thing etc etc until we're back in the Middle 8s with no Segeyaro to spark us up again.

As an aside, hopefully one other excuse used last year - lack of a proper hooker causing our defence to be terrible - can be written off as the nonsense it always was.


He can't drop half the team because half of it was missing already.

When the team sheet became weaker and weaker as the week went on the size of loss grew. Granted still shouldn't be at that level.

Point I made remains, if McDermott goes does the squad get overhauled? McDermott will have a say on signings but I doubt he's turning down the next Peacock, Ellis, Webb or Ali.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014
c}