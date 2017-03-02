Printer, I do admire your positivity, and your defence of Mcdermott. But seriously, just 4 games into a new season, after the absolute shambles that was last year, that kind of performance is just not acceptable.



Assuming he doesn't resign the only response that makes sense from BM right now is to drop half the team and replace them with anyone who is fit. Otherwise, like last year he is signalling that in some way its OK to play like that.



What we'll actually get is the usual garbage - working hard in training, just a confidence thing etc etc until we're back in the Middle 8s with no Segeyaro to spark us up again.



As an aside, hopefully one other excuse used last year - lack of a proper hooker causing our defence to be terrible - can be written off as the nonsense it always was.