I didn't post poop I posted poop, and that's what tonight was, poop!
Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:34 pm
He is delusional they will have to sack him
Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:34 pm
To me it seemed like the same dross as last season. The middle men would get three or four in the tackle, with no one on the legs, so the Cas man would trundle another 5m then get a held call and a quick play the ball with 4 men or of the game.
The middle unit looked weak and only baldwinson looked like he could tackle legs.
Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:35 pm
The Eagle wrote:
Baldwinson will definitely be dropped next week then, showing up the regiment. Bad egg
Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:51 pm
I've watched Leeds from afar for far too many years, & although you lot have probably seen worse, that was the most pathetic display I've seen.
The general consensus appears to be that Cas are unstoppable, but that cannot mask such an abject display.
I've seen dross served up on a regular basis, but not from Leeds.
Time for a change me thinks.
Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:53 pm
Exiled down south wrote:
Mac must do the honorable thing and go surely
He doesn't strike me as the kind of guy who will resign, way too stubborn. He'll have to be pushed but will GH do it?
Fri Mar 03, 2017 12:08 am
Fri Mar 03, 2017 12:14 am
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
And replace him with....
That's the thing. RL isn't like football where you have a load of free available candidates, and they won't be able to force GH to spend more. I doubt McDermott is turning down big money players. People can say he inherited a squad but he hasn't been recruited the same level of guys of his predecessors.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 12:23 am
Printer, I do admire your positivity, and your defence of Mcdermott. But seriously, just 4 games into a new season, after the absolute shambles that was last year, that kind of performance is just not acceptable.
Assuming he doesn't resign the only response that makes sense from BM right now is to drop half the team and replace them with anyone who is fit. Otherwise, like last year he is signalling that in some way its OK to play like that.
What we'll actually get is the usual garbage - working hard in training, just a confidence thing etc etc until we're back in the Middle 8s with no Segeyaro to spark us up again.
As an aside, hopefully one other excuse used last year - lack of a proper hooker causing our defence to be terrible - can be written off as the nonsense it always was.
