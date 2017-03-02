WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - When is enough really enough?

When is enough really enough?

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:03 pm
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 610
How much more do we take after tonight?
Do we accept the injuries excuse or that it's only 4 games in?
My views are clear he has to go along with Eaton Plume and the Conditioning dept then we need to plan for Delaney Mcguire Jjb and possibly Burrow going at the end of this Year and recruit accordingly.
Also im not interested in a p!$$ing comp nor do i need an History lesson it's just that History ,we've got this last 14mths or so wrong imo wrt Squad and Coaching forward planning.
Tonight is just another woeful reminder of that ,not a blip ,not a freak result just one of many in the last 14mths that are becoming the norm maybe not always score wise but certainly clueless abject performance wise.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: When is enough really enough?

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:11 pm
Charlie Sheen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8338
Location: Leeds
He should go, but I don't think it'll happen anytime soon
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.

Re: When is enough really enough?

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:13 pm
OldFart2 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon May 16, 2016 2:47 pm
Posts: 8
Enough is now, just got back in from that humiliation, I can only describe that "performance" as shameful. A clueless group of individuals who seemed like strangers. I never once last season felt as disheartened as I do right now. I don't know how to express my disappointment adequately. I'll be voting with my feet and staying away until something's done to change the present set up.

Re: When is enough really enough?

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:14 pm
Sacred Cow Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1189
Watching you over the last season and a bit it is obviously time for a change. But only four games into the season with a 50/50 win/loss ratio and a glut of injuries means Hetherington won't get shut yet so i reckon BM will be safe until at least the end of the month, if not til easter. Problem is by then the top 8 might be a long way off for you.

Re: When is enough really enough?

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:18 pm
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 610
Sacred Cow wrote:
Watching you over the last season and a bit it is obviously time for a change. But only four games into the season with a 50/50 win/loss ratio and a glut of injuries means Hetherington won't get shut yet so i reckon BM will be safe until at least the end of the month, if not til easter. Problem is by then the top 8 might be a long way off for you.

Great point re-top 8 SC.
It should make the decision to start afresh easier under this 23rd format imo like you say wait too long and the season is done.
Also sorting now would give the New Regime time to assess who should be shown the door and who they want in as replacements/youth to step up!
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Users browsing this forum: Ady the rhino, andrew1211, Anita Madigan, ant1, apollosghost, Backwoodsman, Barrett was robbed, Barrie's Glass Eye, Biff Tannen, Brid B&W, Charlie Sheen, CHEADLE LEYTHER, cheekydiddles, Cherry_Warrior, coco the fullback, craigizzard, Damo-Leeds, Duckman, ennjay, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, FGB, Fieldheadrhino, FlyingRhinos, FoxyRhino, Fr13daY, Frosties., gary numan, GeoffRoebuck, Google Adsense [Bot], HAILESY, hull2524, Iamlegend, illy, Itchy Arsenal, Jamie101, Joshheff90, Jrrhino, jus@casvegas, karetaker, krisleeds, leedsbarmyarmy, leedsnsouths, Les Norton, loiner81, Loyal Leeds Fan, Mark Laurie, markyp3172, Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!, Maverick Rhino, mosher, OldFart2, Orrell Lad, Pickering Red, pie.warrior, Piratezeek, ploinerrhino, REDRUM, RHINO-MARK, rhinos_bish, rollin thunder, rugbyleague88, Run leroy , run !, Saint_Claire, Sam Buca II, Seth, shane A, Sherbert Dip, SmokeyTA, StuMain, taxi4stevesmith, The Eagle, theblondebomber, thepimp007, ThePrinter, time will tell, trevskijones, Trojan Horse, Tron, wakeyrule, Walter Neff, Wardy67, westjba, WF Rhino, willo109 and 1185 guests

