Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:11 pm
Posts: 611
How much more do we take after tonight?
Do we accept the injuries excuse or that it's only 4 games in?
My views are clear he has to go along with Eaton Plume and the Conditioning dept then we need to plan for Delaney Mcguire Jjb and possibly Burrow going at the end of this Year and recruit accordingly.
Also im not interested in a p!$$ing comp nor do i need an History lesson it's just that History ,we've got this last 14mths or so wrong imo wrt Squad and Coaching forward planning.
Tonight is just another woeful reminder of that ,not a blip ,not a freak result just one of many in the last 14mths that are becoming the norm maybe not always score wise but certainly clueless abject performance wise.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:11 pm
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8338
Location: Leeds
He should go, but I don't think it'll happen anytime soon
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.
At least he'd lose his virginity.
Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:13 pm
Joined: Mon May 16, 2016 2:47 pm
Posts: 10
Enough is now, just got back in from that humiliation, I can only describe that "performance" as shameful. A clueless group of individuals who seemed like strangers. I never once last season felt as disheartened as I do right now. I don't know how to express my disappointment adequately. I'll be voting with my feet and staying away until something's done to change the present set up.
Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:14 pm
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1193
Watching you over the last season and a bit it is obviously time for a change. But only four games into the season with a 50/50 win/loss ratio and a glut of injuries means Hetherington won't get shut yet so i reckon BM will be safe until at least the end of the month, if not til easter. Problem is by then the top 8 might be a long way off for you.
Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:18 pm
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 611
Sacred Cow wrote:
Watching you over the last season and a bit it is obviously time for a change. But only four games into the season with a 50/50 win/loss ratio and a glut of injuries means Hetherington won't get shut yet so i reckon BM will be safe until at least the end of the month, if not til easter. Problem is by then the top 8 might be a long way off for you.
Great point re-top 8 SC.
It should make the decision to start afresh easier under this 23rd format imo like you say wait too long and the season is done.
Also sorting now would give the New Regime time to assess who should be shown the door and who they want in as replacements/youth to step up!
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:24 pm
ant1
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 7:50 pm
Posts: 885
We are clearly not a top 8 team. We will be gearing up to finish top of the middle 8s. Wow how the mighty have fallen, last year I believed the hype around training facilities but what's the excuse this year. Ship out the dead wood now. Handshakes for McGuire, Delaney and JJB along with the coaching department. But who will come in to try and build a new team? There's no one around.
Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:26 pm
Joined: Tue Apr 02, 2013 7:26 am
Posts: 768
Did not matter who played he is outcoached every week . He will not resign so please sack him now . Gary it is your only option or you will be going with him
Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:29 pm
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1193
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Great point re-top 8 SC.
It should make the decision to start afresh easier under this 23rd format imo like you say wait too long and the season is done.
Also sorting now would give the New Regime time to assess who should be shown the door and who they want in as replacements/youth to step up!
It would probably be a dereliction of duty by Hetherington if he doesn't act now. Although as a wakey fan if he would like to wait until after we play you in a couple of weeks that would be great!
Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:29 pm
Joined: Mon May 16, 2016 2:47 pm
Posts: 10
If he had an ounce of dignity he'd resign after that towelling, but I doubt if he will, how long do they think the supporters will put up with this poop?
Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:29 pm
Joined: Fri Jul 31, 2015 10:13 am
Posts: 474
Mac must do the honorable thing and go surely
