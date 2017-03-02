How much more do we take after tonight?

Do we accept the injuries excuse or that it's only 4 games in?

My views are clear he has to go along with Eaton Plume and the Conditioning dept then we need to plan for Delaney Mcguire Jjb and possibly Burrow going at the end of this Year and recruit accordingly.

Also im not interested in a p!$$ing comp nor do i need an History lesson it's just that History ,we've got this last 14mths or so wrong imo wrt Squad and Coaching forward planning.

Tonight is just another woeful reminder of that ,not a blip ,not a freak result just one of many in the last 14mths that are becoming the norm maybe not always score wise but certainly clueless abject performance wise.