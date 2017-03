RoscoRhino wrote: Wow bad injuries. really rate Bird, would have liked him at Leeds for 1-2 years to help the transition, one of the best players of the last 10-15 years, just a shame he's made some really bad decisions off the field.



What's the estimated return dates of our injured lot.

From his press conference earlier in the week it sounds like Ward and JJB are probably going to miss next week although the latter has a chance of making it. Ferres he just said is "close" but I would imagine they'll do the same as Delaney and send him to Fev for a game. Galloway you're looking at a month away at least still. No mention on Garbutt.McDermott said the likes of Ward and JJB could've played vs Catalans if they strapped them up and injected them etc. but he isn't prepared to do that with players anymore because they'll end up losing them for longer periods. Especially after what happened last week then would've been tempting for him to throw them back in so does look like he's learning from previous mistakes with injured players even if it means we have a weaker looking lineup/bench.